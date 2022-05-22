Get Up, Get Moving and #DoTheLifebuoyFresh

Exercise can improve your health and reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Furthermore, recent studies have suggested that Covid patients who regularly exercised were the least likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the ICU, and die due to their illness.

Considering these staggering numbers, the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, Lifebuoy Malaysia, aims to champion a more physically active lifestyle. Studies have shown that just 30 minutes a day for five days a week of moderate to vigorous exercise gives a good start in leading a healthy lifestyle. In a time when we’re battling an infectious virus that has robbed countless lives globally, we must take charge to play our part in ensuring a safer nation.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 found that 25% of Malaysians are physically inactive, while previous studies have placed Malaysia as the most obese nation in Asia. The prolonged national lockdown has given rise to sedentary lifestyles, suggesting that physical inactivity may have increased even further among Malaysians.

Malaysia’s transition to the endemic phase allows us to return to a near-normal life after combating the pandemic for nearly two years. In our readjustment, the responsibility falls on the nation to implement the lessons learnt during the pandemic, to be health-conscious while maintaining good hygiene practices. In light of this, Lifebuoy Malaysia launched their #DoTheLifebuoyFresh campaign to remind Malaysians to keep active, fresh and germ-free.

Siti Suhaila Abd Hamid, Marketing Manager, Skin Cleansing, Unilever Malaysia, shared that “The prolonged nationwide lockdown has impacted the country’s economic progression and the people. The data has shown that the prevalence of sedentary behaviour in Malaysia is relatively high, with 1.7 million Malaysians living with all three major risk factors of non-communicable diseases. Hence, Lifebuoy conceptualized this campaign to advocate for Malaysians to be active and healthy while maintaining good hygiene practices that keep you feeling refreshed.”

This campaign launch kicked off with a TikTok dance challenge featuring Aaron Chia and Cik Manggis. Aaron is leading Team Lemon Fresh, while Cik Manggis heads Team Cool Fresh. “Malaysians who want to join the challenge need to post a video of them doing the TikTok dance or work out and which team they’d like to join. The first 1,000 participants will stand a chance to redeem an e-voucher worth RM20 for their sports equipment. We hope that this friendly competition adds an exciting factor to the movement challenge, and we look forward to seeing many Malaysians partake in the campaign,” shared Siti Suhaila.

Cik Manggis, Malaysian singer, dancer and actor, explained that “Exercise doesn’t have to be a dreaded task, as it’s often perceived to be. I find that dancing is one of the best workouts as it involves upbeat and fun movements. It also involves music and rhythm, which adds to the thrill of the activity. After completing my dance routine, I opt for Lifebuoy Cool Fresh to help me feel fresh, clean, and ready to start my day. So, if you are feeling ready to take on Team Cool Fresh, join me as I have an exciting dance routine lined up!”

Aaron Chua, Malaysian National Athlete, shared that “As an athlete, I am frequently exposed to heavy sweating and crowds, especially during training and tournaments. That is why I opt for Lifebuoy Lemon Fresh, as it revives and re-energizes me instantly, allowing me to stay fresh and germ-free even with my rigorous lifestyle. Join Cik Manggis and me in this TikTok dance challenge. Not only do you get to have fun, but this could be the first step to leading a healthier lifestyle.”

“As a company, Lifebuoy Malaysia has and will always prioritize working towards the betterment of our planet and society. Unilever’s Sustainable Living Brands communicate a strong environmental or social purpose with products that contribute to achieving the company’s ambition of halving its environmental footprint and increasing its positive social impact. This campaign is another step in the right direction for us in realizing this goal,” concluded Siti Suhaila.