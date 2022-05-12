Giving gifts of hope

“Be the light at the end of the tunnel” for children, families, and communities in need – that is what the international humanitarian organisation, World Vision Malaysia (WVM), is urging Malaysians to be this coming festive season.

“As the country and world recover from the pandemic, we invite Malaysians to share hope and light with those in greater need,” said Terry Leong, CEO of World Vision Malaysia.

To this end, WVM has launched its latest Gifts of Hope catalogue. The catalogue features a selection of practical life-changing gifts that will provide lasting solutions to the needs of vulnerable children, families, and communities.

The three categories to the ‘Gifts of Hope’ catalogue are:

1) Light for Children

This covers items aimed at providing children with means to proper nutrition, a healthy lifestyle and better learning experiences. Gifts include bicycles, nutritious meals and educational materials.

2) Light for Families

Specially-curated gifts like cows, seedlings and tools to help families elevate their livelihoods and provide a sustainable source of income that will build the foundation for a better future.

3) Light for Communities

These are practical and tangible gifts like wheelchairs and toilets aimed at meeting a community’s basic needs and equipping them for a sustainable future. The goal is to remove barriers, keep them healthy and promote a safe environment.

“While these gifts may not seem extraordinary, you would be surprised by the impact they make to the recipients. Our selection of curated gifts goes beyond the festive season. They are life and life-giving gifts that last for generations to come,” added Leong.

Leong also shared that WVM will be spreading Christmas joy with the World Vision Malaysia Hope Choir comprising the organisation’s staff and volunteers. The Choir will be performing at:

•Lalaport, Kuala Lumpur – 10 December 2022 at 3.30pm and 5.30pm

• IPC Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya – 17 and 18 December 2022 at 5pm

Malaysians can find out more about Gifts of Hope and give a Gift of Hope at any of the venues.

Alternatively, they can also log on to goh.worldvision.com.my for more details and to select a gift.