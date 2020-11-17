Go beyond the daily horoscope with Snapchat’s new Astrological features

It’s been a tough year on friendships, especially with social and physical distancing.
According to data from Snap’s annual 2020 Friendship Report (read report HERE), a global study interviewing 30,000 people across sixteen countries:
● Pre-Covid, many reported feeling lonely at times (21%). But since Covid, more Malaysians have felt lonely (31%) - a rise of 10%. When asked to think about the effects of Covid on their friendships, nearly half of those surveyed agreed with the statement that they “felt more distant from friends because they couldn’t spend time in-person” (46%).
● A third of the people Snap surveyed said that COVID-19 has affected their friendships (35%). With 54% saying that it has led to them not feeling as close to their friends.
To help bridge the gap, Snapchat is introducing a few new features to help kickstart rich, meaningful conversations about your friendships, as written in the stars.
Snapchat has launched two brand new Astrological features within Snapchat – offering a new and interesting way to learn, share and strike up conversations about your bond with your friends, and potentially deepen your relationships – going far beyond what you see in a daily horoscope. It’s all personal to you and your best friends.
With any friend who has also set up the feature, you'll see a super detailed compatibility reading, showing the intersection of your birth charts together. Relationship traits will be detailed across 10 different planetary dimensions, and all Astrology info is presented in Stories format and can be easily downloaded to camera roll or shared with anyone on Snapchat.
It's a fun way to stay connected and get to more introspective conversations about what rings true, for you and your friend.
“Astrology placements can tell us many things, for example, the moon sign can be used to understand our emotions and the emotions of the people around us; whereas the Venus sign shows how we love and how the people around us accept love,” said Sarah May Low, Malaysian Tarot Reader and Modern Western Astrologer.
“In short, astrology helps us understand our own ‘Language of Love’ and of those around us. From there, astrology can teach us how we and our partners, friends, family, or even colleagues can all meet halfway, have our emotional cups filled, and feel appreciated.”
How to set up your Astrology Profile
● Head to your personal SnapProfile by tapping on your Bitmoji Image at the top right corner of the main camera screen.
● Next to your name and Snap Score, look for a purple icon with your sun sign on it.
● Tap the purple icon, and this will prompt you to enter your birth information, including your birth date, time, and location.
● Once that’s been entered, you will then have access to your personal Astrological Profile.
● You can also view your friends’ Astrological Profiles if you have added each other.
How to access your Astrological Compatibility
● You can view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend if you and that friend have both opted into Astrological Profiles.
● To view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend, go to their Friendship Profile and tap on their Astrological Sign next to their name!
