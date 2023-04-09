Go digital by joining the IWK ‘E-bill Jer Rebate 2023!’ Save RM2

PETALING JAYA: Why not go digital and register for your IWK e-Bill? With digital billing, you are participating in the preservation of the ecosystem by curbing the deforestation of trees for paper.

By signing up today, you pocket RM2 in savings, which is a non-transferable, per-account rebate. This campaign is available from July 1 to December 31, 2023.

Why make the switch to IWK e-Bill?

Convenient: You will never lose your bill again.

Customers can access their IWK bills online at any time, from anywhere, without waiting for them to arrive in the mail. In today’s world where time is of the essence, digital access saves time and is convenient.

Fast: You can receive instant account updates.

E-bills are delivered instantly, eliminating postal delays and reducing time in payment of the bill. It can be paid as soon as it is received digitally.

Green: You save more trees from being cut to produce paper, by going digital.

E-bills significantly reduce the need for paper, printing and mailing. The traditional emission of greenhouse gas is eliminated, thus making the environment more sustainable.

How to register for the IWK e-bill?

The method for registration is quick and easy.

Scan the clickable e-Bill code on your July-December 2023 bill, fill in the information required and verify your email/telephone number. And you are instantly registered.

Another method is to visit www.iwk.com.my/e-bill or download the Indah Water app on your smartphones and follow the instructions to sign up.

Once you’ve signed up, you are all set to receive your IWK sewerage bills digitally via email.

As consumers, we need to consider the long term effects on the environment of using paper. By switching to IWK e-bill, you will receive your bills digitally; saving time, energy and resources related to the transportation of the physical bill to your doorstep.

Join the environmental conservation efforts today! We can collectively reduce paper consumption.

Take part in the contest by clicking here.

GO GREEN, GO DIGITAL!