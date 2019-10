OVER 28,000 young Malaysians recognised the efforts of Malaysia-based companies by voting Maybank, Petronas, Maxis, Samsung and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the “Top Five Most Attractive Employer Brands” for undergraduates at the Graduates’ Choice Award 2019 ceremony.

Top Glove won the Best Graduate Employer Brand 2019 under the Manufacturing category, with Microsoft winning the Tech category and Lazada topping the E-commerce category.

Other winners include AIA Shared Services in the Shared Services category, Uniqlo for the Fashion category, Nestle for Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Watsons for Retail, and Sunway Property for Real Estate.

The award, now in its second year, was organised by award-winning graduate recruitment company Talentbank and saw undergraduates from more than 100 universities vote for their preferred employer brands among a total of 83 companies across 23 categories.

The GCA recognises excellence and distinction in the graduate recruitment landscape, acknowledging the efforts of companies to go above and beyond in bridging the gap between industry players and graduates.

The award is also a testament to the perseverance, commitment and dedication of companies that have invested in enhancing their employer branding.

Held at the Sunway Hotel Resorts & Spa in Subang Jaya, the event was graced by Selangor Youth Community trustee Syed Haizam Hishamuddin Putra Jamalullail and deputy director general of higher education (Research & International) Professor Dr. Mohd Cairul Iqbal Mohd Amin.

“In 2018, we had a total of 11,000 votes. This year, we have received more than 28,000 votes and this tells us two things. First, undergraduates are beginning to discover the importance of their voice in signaling to the industry the importance of employer branding. Second, from an employers’ perspective, the higher participation by undergraduates is an indication that young people are paying more attention to what companies do to brand themselves,” said TalentBank founder and CEO Ben Ho.