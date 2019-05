VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced its newest and loudest offering – the Volkswagen “Sound & Style” range.

Ideal for road-loving musicphiles, the Sound & Style range is an accessory package available with the Volkswagen Golf R-Line, Passat Comfortline, Passat Highline and Tiguan Highline and is packed with accessories worth up to RM16,000, depending on model.

The range is fitted with a Volkswagen Approved Accessory’s Helix 300W Soundbar manufactured by German hi-fi audio specialist, Helix.

Installed in the luggage compartment of the cars, the soundbar is a five-channel amplifier with an integrated sound processor and subwoofer.

This system adds on to the already-advanced eight-speaker sound system available in the car and elevates it to a higher level of sound quality and clarity, with precise calibration of sound profiles according to the different models.

Other Volkswagen Approved Accessories fitted on the range include aluminium sports pedals, aluminium side scuff plates and VW Tint.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that the Sound & Style range is another example of the brand’s commitment to be on the beat with the different wants and needs of drivers.

“Malaysians love to drive, and we love our radio stations and playlists. The Sound & Style range strikes the perfect chord as we are not just offering cars that are pleasurable to drive, but with next-level music quality.

“Fans of our brand can continue to expect more special edition offerings to cater to our discerning customers.”

The Sound & Style range is available for viewing at the Volkswagen Tour happening at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from today till May 20, 10am to 10pm.

Customers who place a booking on any Volkswagen model at the Tour will receive an additional RM500 rebate on top of the free RM1,000 petrol card and great savings on selected models.

The Volkswagen Sound & Style range models, prices and specifications are as follows:

Passat Comfortline Sound & Style (RM188,690).

Colours: Deep Black, Pure White, Reflex Silver

The 1.8-litre-engined Passat Comfortline Sound & Style variant comes with a Helix 300W Soundbar, aluminium sports pedals, aluminium side scuff plates, 18-inch Dartford alloy wheels and VW Tint, all with a total worth of RM12,000.

Passat Highline Sound & Style (RM211,390).

Colours: Deep Black, Manganese Grey, Pure White, Reflex Silver

The 2.0-litre-engined Passat Highline Sound & Style variant is offered with a Helix 300W Soundbar, aluminium sports pedals, aluminium side scuff plates, 19-inch Verona alloy wheels and VW Tint, all worth RM16,000.

Tiguan Highline Sound & Style (RM174,990).

Colours: Atlantic Blue, Deep Black, Pure White, Indium Grey, Tungsten Silver.

The Tiguan Sound & Style comes with a Helix 300W Soundbar, chrome trunk garnish, chrome exhaust tips, rear black spoiler and VW Tint, all worth RM9,000.

Golf R-Line Sound & Style (RM177,390).

Colours: Atlantic Blue, Deep Black, Indium Grey, Pure White, White Silver Metallic. And Turmeric Yellow.

The Golf R-Line Sound & Style comes fitted with a Helix 300W Soundbar and VW Tint all worth RM4,000.

All models come with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.

All prices stated are retail price, and do not include insurance and registration.