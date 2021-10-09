$!Guinness is ready when you are

Guinness lovers can now pick up a Guinness Draught as their first drink and enjoy its perfectly smooth and creamy taste, fresh from the keg, whenever they are ready to visit outlets near them

Malaysians have been through an overwhelming situation in the past year. All their favourite spots to have a fresh Guinness Draught were closed for months and they have missed the smooth and creamy taste of Malaysia’s favourite stout1. Now that patrons are finally allowed to dine-in, Guinness lovers can see a silver lining as their wait to enjoy a glass of Guinness on tap has come to an end. Whenever they are ready, fans will finally be able to reunite with friends, family and loved ones at their favourite outlets, while catching up with long-overdue conversations. Doing all that with a glass of fresh, cold, smooth and creamy Guinness in hand is the perfect commemoration to all those months of waiting. “At Guinness, quality is always at heart, so fans can rest assured that only the freshest Guinness will be served when they visit the outlets again. Good things - be it reconnecting with friends and family, or Guinness Draught of best quality, come to those who wait. So, fans can finally enjoy that first sip of Guinness Draught whenever they are ready,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.

To take everything up a notch, Guinness will be bringing back the renowned STOUTie machines to selected outlets across the weekends of October and November. Fans can print their selfies on top of cold and creamy glass of Guinness and post them on social media with the hashtags #GuinnessMY and #GuinnessStoutieMY.



Full list of participating outlets and activation dates can be viewed HERE . “As much as we are eager to bring our fans together again and celebrate the reunion between friends and family with a glass of Guinness Draught, it is also our duty to remind them to #SocialiseResponsibly and practise the 6Cs whenever they are out and about,” Lim continued.