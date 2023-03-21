Guinness St. Patrick’s Celebration

Calling all Guinness lovers out there! Guinness St. Patrick’s 2023 celebrations will continue at participating pubs and bars near you for the next three weeks! Make plans for a magical weekend of gathering with your loved ones, the true lucky charms in your life to celebrate all things St. Patrick’s with Guinness!

You can even commemorate the good times with Guinness by turning great memories into digital lucky charms with the exclusive Guinness St. Patrick’s Anthem, all while enjoying dance performances and participating in games to score Guinness merchandise.

What are you waiting for? Grab your lucky charms and celebrate the iconic Irish festival with Guinness! Check out guinnessstpatricks.com for more information.

*Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

List of participating outlets:

♣ KLANG VALLEY (KL/SELANGOR)

Date: March 25, 2023, Saturday

► Ronnie Q, Bangsar

► Loco, TTDI

Date: March 30, 2023, Thursday

► Jiu Bar, Puchong

► Shamrock, TTDI

♣ PENANG

Date: March 24, 2023, Friday

► Sky 7 Hutong, Bukit Mertajam

► Rock Life, Bukit Mertajam

► Jamboree Garden, Bukit Mertajam

► Tavern BGM, Auto City



Date: March 30, 2023, Thursday

► W Pub (WS Galaxy), Georgetown

► Chilihead, Straits Quay, Penang

► Rockafellers Kitchen + Bar, Straits Quay, Penang

► Healy Mac Irish Bar & Rest, Straits Quay, Penang



♣ IPOH

Date: March 31, 2023, Friday

► Healy Mac Irish Bar & Rest, Ipoh

► Warehouse, Ipoh

► Haven H, Ipoh



Date: April 1, 2023, Saturday

► Healy Mac Irish Bar & Rest, Ipoh

► Warehouse, Ipoh

► St Patricks Irish Bar, Ipoh

► Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, Ipoh

♣ JOHOR BAHRU

Date: March 24, 2023, Friday

► Macgregor's, Johor Bahru

► Flanagan's Irish Restaurant, Johor Bahru

► Mac Murphy Bistro, Johor Bahru

► The Bierhaus - Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru

Date: March 25, 2023, Saturday

► La Primeur-Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram

► The Bierhaus - Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram

► Capricorn F&B, Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram

► M Signature, Johor Bahru



Date: April 1, 2023, Saturday

► Macgregor's, Johor Bahru

► Flanagan's Irish Restaurant, Johor Bahru

► Mac Murphy Bistro, Johor Bahru

► The Bierhaus - Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru



♣ SABAH

Date: March 25, 2023, Saturday

► Wave View Bar & Lounge, Semporna



♣ SARAWAK

Date: March 25, 2023, Saturday

► The Meld, Miri

► Chill & Relax Café Bistro, Miri

► Fuduba, Miri

► Tipsy, Miri

► Black Ace KTV, Miri

► Ming Café, Miri