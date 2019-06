“WALK a little slower Daddy,“

said a child so small,

“I’m following in your footsteps”

and I don’t want to fall

Sometimes your steps are very fast,

Sometimes they are hard to see,

So walk a little slower, Daddy,

For you are leading me,

Someday when I am all grown up,

You’re what I want to be,

Then I will have a little child

Who will want to follow me.

And I would want to lead just right,

And know that I was true,

So walk a little slower, Daddy,

For I must follow YOU.”