Join Huawei’s photography contest and stand a chance to win USD20,000

THE annual HUAWEI Rewrites the Rules of Photography competition is back, and this time around, they will be rewarding the best submissions with a P30 Pro smartphone!

Capture your best shot with any HUAWEI smartphone, and submit your entry to the HUAWEI Rewrites the Rules of Photography competition. This is all it takes to be in the running to win units of HUAWEI P30 Pro, HUAWEI nova 4, HUAWEI WATCH GT (46mm Edition), and more.

Huawei Rewrites The Rules of Photography Competition

The rules are simple:

1. Capture the best, most creative photo with any HUAWEI smartphone. Make sure the watermark option is turned on!

2. Write a caption that describes your picture.

3 .Upload the picture onto your social media platforms with selected hashtags.

To find out the exact criteria for the captions and hashtags as well as details of the competition, head on to the following media platforms:

A.) The Star — #ColourfulLife Photo Contest CLICK HERE

B.) Berita Harian — Peraduan Fotografi ‘Rakam Umpama Pro’ CLICK HERE

C.) Harian Metro — Jadilah Juara Gambar HUAWEI CLICK HERE

D.) Sin Chew — #P30challenge CLICK HERE

E.) Oriental Daily News — Huawei Mobile Photo Contest CLICK HERE

NEXT Image Awards

Want to double your chances of winning? Submit your entries into the NEXT Image Awards HERE and you could be walking away with USD20,000 and other attractive prizes.

You can submit multiple entries into the six conceptual categories below (up to 30 photos per account), which are designed to evoke participants’ creativity in expressing next-generation visual expressions and culture through the lens of a HUAWEI smartphone.

1. Faces: Experimenting with identity and the power of portraiture