$!Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous first-look images show a thrilling adventure

This September, step into the world’s greatest adventure camp: Camp Cretaceous!
Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, the CG animation series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar.
When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers.
Unable to reach the outside world, the six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.
The six brave teenagers will be voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie and Glen Powell as Dave.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on September 18, 2020 with 8 episodes.