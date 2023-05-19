LBS bags eight awards at StarProperty Awards 2023

PETALING JAYA: Leading township developer, LBS Bina Group Berhad (“LBS” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce that the Group won 8 awards at the StarProperty Awards 2023 – Real Estate Developer, which was held at the Shangri-la Hotel Kuala Lumpur last night.

The 8 awards were:

1. The Government - Assisted Home Award (Central) - Idaman BSP (Excellence).

2. The Starter Home Award (High - Rise) within Greater KL - Prestige Residence

(Honours).

3. The Family - Friendly Award (High - Rise) within Greater KL - Melodi Perdana

(Merit).

4. The Skyline Award - Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil (Merit).

5. The Neighbourhood Award (500 - 2,000 acres) - KITA @ Cybersouth (Merit).

6. Most Preferred Developer.

7. Most Preferred Architectural Building – Cameron Centrum.

8. All-Stars Award.

Commenting on the awards, Group’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Wira Joey Lim Hock Guan said, “LBS has grown significantly over the years by focusing on its core competency in property development. We have expanded our reach across Malaysia and successfully delivered iconic property projects in the country. This is only possible through our commitment to quality, disciplined cost control and dedication towards customer satisfaction. We are pleased that our hard work is paying off as our developments are being recognized positively. The awards serve as a testament that we are in the right direction and delivering properties that improve the quality of living of our nation. We are committed to strive for excellence and will use this recognition as motivation to keep pushing forward as we take LBS to greater heights.”

The StarProperty Awards, hosted by StarProperty Group, is considered gold- standard and the highest mark of acclaim for every development. This year’s edition featured 44 categories, including five new categories, to commemorate deserving individuals and companies in the growth of the nation’s property industry. The judging panel comprises representatives from the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers, the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (REHDA) and leaders of various disciplines.