$!LBS launched another affordable project in KITA @ Cybersouth township

PETALING JAYA: Leading township developer, LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) records an exceptional take-up rate for its KITA Bestari Single Storey Houses, with more than 90% of units booked within 2 weeks after opening for booking.

Due to strong market demand for landed properties in the township, LBS launched KITA Bestari today. Sited on a Malay Reserved Land township KITA @ Cybersouth, KITA Bestari comprising of 3 property types, Single Storey Terrace Houses (413 units with a total GDV of RM217 million), Double Storey Houses (76 units with a total GDV of RM47 million), as well as Townhouses (328 units with a total GDV of RM154 million).

KITA Bestari Single Storey Houses offer practical gross built-up of 1,094 sq ft, for a four-bedroom and two-bathroom layout, which are attractively priced from RM 499,000. Whereas KITA Bestari Double storey houses are priced from RM600,000, with a gross built-up of 1,447 sq ft, and Townhouses are priced from RM459,900, with a gross built-up of 1,346 sq ft (lower unit) and 1,483 sq ft (upper unit).

LBS Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San said, “As People’s Developer, LBS remains committed towards its goal of delivering affordable and quality housing to meet the nation’s demands. Development projects within KITA @ Cybersouth have received an overwhelming response from homebuyers since its first launch in 2018. More than 90% of units of KITA Bestari Single Storey Houses are booked within 2 weeks after opening for booking, reflecting the strong levels of confidence our customers have in LBS. As at 31 December 2022, LBS handed over a total of 2,722 units of keys to proud homeowners of KITA Harmoni Double Storey Terrace Houses, KITA Impian Serviced Apartment and Shop, and KITA Bayu Double Storey Terrace Houses and Townhouses.”

Developed based on LBS’ main pillars of affordability, connectivity and community, the selection of facilities surrounding the township is thoughtfully put together to encourage family bonding, such as takraw and basketball courts and fitness stations.