Listen to In My Arms, a Mahsuri-inspired single by Liver and Lung Productions

On November 6, Liver & Lung Productions will be launching the single from their debut short film, Mahsuri (& Other Peculiar Tales). The single titled In My Arms is a folk-pop song that combines a unique contemporary sound with an authentically Malaysian story.

Composed by Liver & Lung co-founder Shafeeq Shajahan, it depicts the epic romance between Mahsuri & Wan Derus, the protagonists of one of Malaysia’s most famous legends.

The song featured Badrish (co-composer of Sepet The Musical) and Irena Taib (from indie-band The Impatient Sisters) as primary vocalists. “In My Arms is a song that means so much to me. It is romantic, soulful and, most importantly, inspired by the melodies my mother used to sing to me when I was younger. It will hopefully breathe new air into the incredible love affair between Mahsuri and her husband Wan Derus. I am so excited for you to hear it,” said Shafeeq Shajahan, who also directed the short film.

In My Arms is composed by Shafeeq Shajahan (left) and features Badrish (right) as a primary vocalist

In My Arms also features Irena Taib (from The Impatient Sisters) as a primary vocalist

"I've always believed in the importance of remembering our roots. The Malaysian identity is diverse and colourful and as a film and theatre-maker, I feel a responsibility to keep reintroducing Malaysian stories to new audiences in contemporary & exciting ways," Shafeeq added.