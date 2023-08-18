Lotus’s Malaysia shows supports to SMEs with sixth ‘Buy Malaysia’ campaign with Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living

Lotus’s Malaysia has launched its sixth ‘Buy Malaysia’ campaign at its Cheras outlet.

A strategic retail partner to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, this campaign aims to raise the marketability of Malaysian brands, boost consumer interest in purchasing local goods, increase patriotism amongst Malaysians, raise awareness on the affordability and quality of Malaysian goods and help local Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) market and exhibit their products.

Lotus’s Malaysia has partnered up with 112 local SMEs that offer more than 900 product lines, of which 90% are certified Halal.

The launch featured product samples from 17 local homegrown brands and three social enterprises and local NGOs that will exhibit their products and services. Customers will be able to sample and support from today till Sunday, Aug 20 at Lotus’s Cheras.

Lotus’s has also awarded its ten best performing SMEs for the year 2022 and announced 12 new suppliers who have joined the Lotus’s SME network for the year 2023.

“For us, the spirit of #KitakanJiran drives us to continue our commitment in carrying out our responsibilities in supporting, transforming, improving and promoting the capacity and capabilities of local SMEs through our B2B programme”, said Azliza Azmel, Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director.

The retailer has also given SMEs access to its resources, expertise and distribution network that will help them to innovate in product development, as well as to create job opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth in Malaysia

Besides that, Lotus’s SME Support Team is working closely with MDT and various government agencies to further raise the marketability of Malaysian made products.