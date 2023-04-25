Lotus’s Strategy in Mitigating Climate Impact

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotus’s Malaysia, one of Malaysia’s leading retailers, realises the risk and impact of climate change which is likely to intensify. For this reason, they are determined to play a part in reducing the impact it’s operations have on the climate.

Towards this aim, Lotus’s is determined to align with its’ parent company, Charoen Pokhphand Group’s (CP Group’s) ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2030. Driven by this ambition, Lotus’s aligns it’s climate related efforts with not only United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but also other globally recognised standards, such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol), Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Paris Agreement.

These globally recognised standards allow Lotus’s to initiate strategic measures and track their progress towards achievement of climate goals by 2030.

Lotus’s environmental management strategy aims to enhance energy efficiency to reduce environmental impact. This multi-pronged strategy ranges from the selection of efficient and high-performance operational equipment in their stores, right up to the increase in clean energy mix via solar panel installations.