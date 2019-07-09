THE Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will be holding the amazing Macao Super Sale in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region from July 11 to 14, 2019 at Sunway Pyramid.

Five major travel agencies, namely ABC Holidays, Airlink Travel & Tour, Mitra Tours & Travel, Prestige Vacation Network, and YL Travel & Tours will be taking part in the roadshow.

MGTO will also be holding a special ‘Macao Turns 20’ contest where visitors can stand a chance to win a 3D2N trip for two to Macao! To participate, simply flash your IC number which has the number ‘20’ and you may just be chosen as the lucky winner! Other than that, there will also be various promotions and free gifts offered to visitors who purchase travel packages on the spot!

The first 300 visitors who make a purchase will also be able to take home an additional shopping voucher! Promotion is valid while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Besides great deals and promotions, the MGTO has also prepared a line-up of exciting games and activities for visitors to enjoy at the roadshow! For those who love a good adrenaline rush, gear up and put your best foot forward to conquer the ‘Experience Macao Grand Prix’ PS4 game as you virtually race through the actual Macao Grand Prix track!

There will also be a ‘DIY Macao Scratch Postcard’ activity where visitors can feel free to pick a postcard and keep it as a memorable souvenir or mail it to a loved one! And if you’re one who’s always up for a challenging mind game, the ‘Macao Turns 20’ Memory Game will be up your alley! You can also learn more about Macao through the game!

On July 13 and 14, DJ Yin Yin, TV Host, Orange Tan, and celebrity chef, Dato' Fazley Yaakob will be sharing their personal experiences on exploring Macao and recommending the best tourist attractions and gastronomical gems to make your visit even more rewarding!

They will be sharing insights on interesting holiday spots and secret authentic Macao food joints that you will not be able to find out otherwise! Remember to jot down these valuable tips and tricks to enjoy beautiful Macao to the fullest!