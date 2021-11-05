$!Magnificent Seven for Astro’s Go Shop

Lim reiterated that the company is committed to serving its customers with exciting and entertaining content, trusted brands and products, differentiated value bundles and a great customer experience.

“Go Shop has grown into Malaysia’s leading home shopping and e-commerce business thanks to the strong support and trust that our customers, partners and vendors have given us over the past seven years. Themed around ‘Happy Together’ for the 7th birthday celebration, Go Shop is looking forward to bringing joy and a delightful shopping experience to our customers,” said Go Shop CEO Christinne Lim.

This party marked the beginning of Go Shop’s birthday special, which will last throughout November with exclusive promotions across it.

The Birthday Live Party took place over the weekend from 9am to 1pm on Astro CH118 and 4pm to 8pm on CH303. It was live-streamed over the Go Shop mobile app and web.

The “Happy Together Live Party” featured Go Shop hosts and special artiste appearances such as Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Datuk Aznil Hj Nawawi, Datin Hajjah Fouziah Gous, Datuk Aaron Aziz, Ustaz Munif Ahmad, Gan Mei Yan, Wang Chun Pin and Yoon Ng.

The multiple MCOs over the last year and a half have proven to be a huge catalyst in accelerating online shopping, particularly at Go Shop, with the platform being strengthened from the increased sales.

“As the popularity for health, fashion, fitness and leisure products increased during the lockdown, we have successfully onboarded more brands and product line-ups for these categories and collaborated with our partners to produce more live shows that focus on fitness and wellness,” Lim said.

Lim also explained that as a local Malaysian brand, the platform has been very proactive in supporting and onboarding local businesses such as SMEs and micro-SMEs to leverage their production capabilities, as well as to extend Go Shop’s reach on TV, the web and the app.

Go Shop is largely known as a household shopping platform, and in its seven years, has accrued customer trust over the quality of offered products from trusted brands. As it continued to grow, the e-commerce platform added more products and choices to meet customers’ needs.

“For product offering, we are continuously looking at changing the portfolio mix. If we are seeing that the customers are being a lot more conscious, we will make sure our value bundle is the best in terms of pricing, value and product quality”.

In 2021, Go Shop further launched its first and very own clothing and bedding line – the Royal Field and La Belle – to provide more options of quality products to its customers.

For Go Shop’s 7th Birthday Happy Together campaign, there is an almost endless amount of things that are planned.

For starters, there will be RM7 million worth of vouchers giveaway, discounts of up to 80% and weekly deals from Nov 1 to Nov 30.

During the campaign period, customers can look forward to the reveal of new product line-ups that is expected to add a great array of choice and variety to the existing products on Go Shop.

Furthermore, customers will be able to enjoy up to RM77 upon spending RM650 and above.

Daily discount vouchers worth RM7 can also be snatched from Nov 1 to Nov 7, and customers will be able to join in the Happy Spin & Win Game from Nov 17 to Nov 30 to win RM170,000 worth of prizes on the Go Shop app.

On top of everything, there will also be exclusive discounts and rebates for customers that make their purchases with GrabPay eWallet, Public Bank, CIMB and Standard Chartered cards during the campaign period.

The Go Shop channels on Astro are on Go Shop RUUMA CH118, Go Shop GAAYA CH120, Go Shop BAARU CH111 in Bahasa Malaysia or CH303 in Mandarin, and on MYTV CH120.

Visit Go Shop online at www.goshop.com.my, or download the Go Shop app from Google Play and App Store. - By Mark Mathen Victor