TO commemorate Malaysia Day next week, we asked several of our Olympians to tell us what makes them proud to be Malaysian. Here are some of their answers, which have been edited for clarity: 1. Syaqiera Mashayikh, Archery (top) - Women’s Individual (Tokyo 2020) What does being a Malaysian mean to you? “I feel very proud to be a Malaysian, as our citizens share a unique connection with each other.” What moment made you proud to be a Malaysian? “I was so touched by my fellow Malaysians who supported me when I competed at the Tokyo Olympics. Even though I did not bring back a medal this time, they still supported me and prayed for me to succeed in the future.”

Akmal Nor Hasrin. – Bernama

2. Akmal Nor Hasrin, Archery – Team (Rio 2016), Archery – Men’s Individual (Tokyo 2020) What do you love most about Malaysia? “What I love about Malaysia is that even though we are a small country, we can show the world that Malaysia has a big heart and good fighting spirit in the world of sports.” What moment made you proud to be Malaysian? “When the national anthem is played in front of the world.”

Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi. – Bernama

3. Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi, 50m Rifle – Women’s Individual (London 2012, Tokyo 2020) What does being a Malaysian mean to you? “Our sense of unity is very strong, and we as a people are of one heart. I am so lucky to have been born here.” What is the best thing about your fellow Malaysians? “Athletes from other countries don’t have the same level of team spirit, especially in shooting, as they tend to train individually. It’s different for the Malaysian team, as we all train together. We come in under the same flag, we should be united in achieving our success.”

Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali. – Courtesy of Olympic Council of Malaysia