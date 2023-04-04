  1. Spotlight

Malaysian woman wins RM16 million jackpot in Magnum 4D game thanks to recurring dream

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian woman has won the jackpot prize of RM16,318,043 in the Magnum 4D Jackpot game, thanks to a recurring dream she had.

The 54-year-old business shop owner kept seeing the number 5785 in her dreams and decided to purchase a System Bet-8 at a Magnum 4D shop.

“The lucky number 5785 kept showing up in my dreams, and I just had to try my luck to purchase this number. I usually buy the Magnum 4D Classic game but as the Magnum 4D Jackpot amount was the highest, I decided to try my luck with that game instead. I was on my way to visit my relatives in Banting, and while on my journey, I also saw the same car plate number 3887 reappearing. We decided to stop and buy some fruits for my relatives, and there was a Magnum 4D shop right next door. My instincts told me to go in, and I decided to purchase the System Bet-8, giving eight sets of numbers to increase my chances. I’m so glad that I followed my instincts. This is really a dream come true for me,“ she said.

“It was truly exciting to watch the draw results on the Magnum 4D website. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the first number, 3887 displayed and then the number 5785 was also revealed. Just for assurance, I got my son to check the ticket by scanning it using the MyMagnum 4D app”, she explained excitedly.

She plans to use the winnings to buy a dream house, take a vacation with her family, and donate to charity. Magnum 4D hopes that the win inspires others to play responsibly and dream big.