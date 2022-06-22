Man wins Magnum 4D Jackpot worth RM11.7m

Magnum’s Jackpot 1st Prize of RM11,716,864.00 was won on Saturday, 18 June, 2022 by a businessman from Cheras.

An instinctive purchase of Magnum’s 4D Jackpot tickets occasionally with special inspiration, saw a 39-year-old businessman win a grand total of RM RM11,716,864.00 earlier this week. The lucky man experienced a life-changing moment when the Jackpot numbers he purchased were successfully drawn on 18 June 2022, Saturday.

An occasional punter, the winner played the 4D Jackpot by purchasing a System Bet-15 for RM210.00. The winning numbers 5925 (First Prize) and 6311 (Third Prize) which won him RM11,716,864.00 were inspired by his favourite numbers plus lucky numbers respectively. He has consistently purchased Magnum 4D Jackpot recently because he started to dream big after knowing some good winning experiences both in Magnum 4D Jackpot and Magnum Life.

The lucky man also said before his winning ticket, he had only purchased 4DJP tickets occasionally as and when he felt luck is coming and the snowballing amount is high. He also told that there were few good winning experiences from Magnum but this time is the most prosperous winning experience in his life.

“I like buying Magnum 4D Jackpot because is straightforward to understand. In addition, the yellow colour is one of my lucky colours.”

“At first, I noticed that the 4D number is the draw result is very familiar and it matched my 4DJP ticket. I thought I was dreaming on the night and quickly downloaded the MyMagnum app for further confirmation.”

“I’m so happy until my hands were already shaking when I was holding my mobile phone then. At the moment, my wife thought I’m having a joke with her at night.”

“Finally, I decided to contact Magnum Careline for confirmation and verify the draw results. Only then, did I realise that I have become a multi-millionaire!” the winner said, after arriving at Wisma Magnum 4D, Kuala Lumpur to collect his prize cheque.

When asked how he will be spending his prize money, the winner said that he aims to settle his outstanding loans, invest in the business and save the balance in a bank for future needs.

As shared by a Magnum 4D representative, “We were happy for our customers. There were a few lucky streaks in June 2022 namely 05/06/2022, 14/06/2022 and 15/06/2022, as our Magnum Life Grand Prize (RM1,000 every day for 20 years!) was won in Ampang, Magnum Life 2nd Prizes were won in Desa Tun Razak, Cheras and Jalan Landak, Pudu respectively (RM1,000 every day for 100 days!).

Magnum 4D congratulates all winners and hopes that the prize money would bring positive change to their lives. It is easy to win with Magnum 4D!”