McDonald's Malaysia bring joy to 12,000 orphans during Community Month celebration

McDonald's Malaysia visited Rumah Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah to continue its commitment to bringing joy to 12,000 children from 400 welfare homes, as part of the company’s Community Month Programme.

Kuala Lumpur: McDonald’s Malaysia continues its commitment to the society by organising the Community Month throughout October. Community Month is one of the initiatives under the McDonald's and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Community Programme which aims to create a positive impact within the communities in which McDonald's operates.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said “Program Komuniti McDonald’s & RMHC” is an umbrella programme for all community activities carried out throughout the year by McDonald's Malaysia, including the implementation of its Community Month which focuses mainly on underprivileged children. As the quick service restaurant specialises in organising children’s parties, McDonald’s Malaysia took to organising birthday parties to celebrate less fortunate children. “As such, McDonald’s Malaysia seized the opportunity through birthday celebrations to create happy memories for the orphans. This is how we give back to the society that has always supported us throughout the years.” Started in 2017, the Community Month has a variety of activities for underprivileged children. However, after the pandemic situation improved in 2021, McDonald's Malaysia decided to organise birthday celebrations to create a bigger impact for the children. “Birthday celebrations are very meaningful events. Every time a birthday celebration is held, we get to see the smiles of the children involved. This gives us the motivation to continue the initiative. In addition, organising a lively birthday celebration is our speciality at McDonald's,” said Azmir. Throughout this month, McDonald's Malaysia organises birthday celebrations involving more than 12,000 orphans from 400 selected welfare homes throughout the country. The company has allocated RM300,000 for this purpose.

The first birthday celebration to officially commemorate McDonald's Community Month this year was held at Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah in Chemor, Perak. The celebration will continue until the end of this month, either at a children's welfare home or at a McDonald's restaurant. RMHC Malaysia also supports this year's Community Month by providing a total of 90 Back to School Packs to the children at Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah.

Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah principal Dr Fazillah Nordin, who is fondly referred to as “mother” by the foundation’s children, said: “I am very happy that McDonald's Malaysia chose Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah to make their Community Month a success this year. This is the first time we have partnered with McDonald's Malaysia and celebrated a large-scale birthday party like this. “The liveliness of the celebration is clearly felt with large cakes, colourful decorations, and very interesting game activities. Meanwhile, the Back to School Pack donations will certainly make the children more excited to attend school. My many thanks to McDonald's Malaysia.”