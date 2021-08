Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir – a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. However, when a strange new monster terrorizes a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir is forced to confront the demons of his past while going on a frightening adventure. Meet the characters in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf!

Swipe to see Young Vesemir



Vesemir (voiced by Theo James) grew up as a servant on a nobleman’s estate and worked long days for too little coin. He yearns to break free of his social standing and to explore the Continent to find his destiny. Voiceactor David Errigo Jr. voices the young Vesemir.

Tetra Gilcrest (Lara Pulver) is a powerful sorceress who is descended from one of the Continent’s first mages. She believes magic connects all things of beauty. She and her followers work to keep peace on the Continent by ensuring that magic is not abused.

Lady Zerbst (Mary McDonnell) is a Kaedwen noblewoman who inherited her husband’s seat on the king’s advisory council after he passed at an early age. She has since risen to become one of the king’s most trusted advisors, and a fierce supporter of the witchers.

Deglan (Graham McTavish) was raised on the harsh, unforgiving Skellige Isles and is the hardened warrior-leader of the witchers. He is fiercely loyal to his “boys,” and committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect them.

Filavandrel (Tom Canton) is a fallen elf king from the Blue Mountains and an old friend to Vesemir. He is also known as Filavandrel of the Silver Towers.