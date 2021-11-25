MR D.I.Y. joins hands with MPHS to clean up Sungai Kedondong

Nature lovers can now rejoice as one of the rivers in Selangor, Sungai Kedondong, has had a massive clean-up. The exercise was initiated by MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (“MR. D.I.Y.”), together with Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS). The two organisations partnered to prepare to welcome visitors back to the popular nature spot following the lifting of the restrictions on outdoor recreational activities.
The two-hour activity involved 80 volunteers, who cleaned up the area around the river and performed beautification works on the facilities at the recreational area. They also installed public service signage to serve as reminders to visitors to keep the area clean.
Apart from MR D.I.Y. and MPHS, volunteers included personnel from the Forestry Department (Jabatan Perhutanan), the Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), the Malaysia Civil Defence Department (JPAM) as well as the Orang Asli community from Kampung Songkok.
Speaking at the event, MR D.I.Y. Group Chairman, Dato’ Azlam Shah Alias said, “As a homegrown retailer, MR D.I.Y. wants to play its part in ensuring our parks, rivers, and nature spots are protected for a sustainable future for all Malaysians. This starts with educating visitors to keep these areas pristine and leaving as little impact as possible.
This is one of several such initiatives we have planned as we head to the year-end school holiday and festive periods. We want to thank MPHS for working with us to organise this clean-up, and the many volunteers who came today to lend a hand. Many hands truly make light work!”
He went on to say that he believed the public would be responsive to the call to keep the nature spots clean, citing MR D.I.Y.’s recent success in introducing reusable bags in their stores. “In just three months - July through to September this year - about 120,000 reusable bags were purchased by customers at our stores. This demonstrates that the public is responsive to taking a more sustainable approach to their activities, and we look forward to offering more opportunities for them to do so.”
Yang Dipertua Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS), Tuan Mohd Hasry bin Nor Mohd A.M.S., said, “Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS) is pleased with the support from MR D.I.Y.
Since the reopening of tourism activities, the nature spots in Hulu Selangor, including Sg. Kedondong, has attracted many visitors on weekends. However, this also brought about problems with litter, which cause inconvenience to other visitors. Thanks to the volunteers, we were able to restore the cleanliness of Sg. Kedondong today. In the long run, we hope the public will share the responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness at Sg. Kedondong, so that the efforts of our volunteers today are made worthwhile.”
He added that MPHS is committed to making Hulu Selangor a low-carbon city by 2030 by implementing sustainable practices. Today’s programme was an effort of the council to achieve the 17th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) by the United Nations - Partnership for the Goals.
“Hygiene issues need to be addressed immediately and all parties need to play a role to ensure that the set goals are achieved. MPHS wishes that the collaboration with corporate bodies can be continued and expanded in the future, to correspond with MPHS’s direction towards urbanization for all,” added Tuan Mohd Hasry.
