MR D.I.Y. joins hands with MPHS to clean up Sungai Kedondong

Nature lovers can now rejoice as one of the rivers in Selangor, Sungai Kedondong, has had a massive clean-up. The exercise was initiated by MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (“MR. D.I.Y.”), together with Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS). The two organisations partnered to prepare to welcome visitors back to the popular nature spot following the lifting of the restrictions on outdoor recreational activities.

The two-hour activity involved 80 volunteers, who cleaned up the area around the river and performed beautification works on the facilities at the recreational area. They also installed public service signage to serve as reminders to visitors to keep the area clean.

Apart from MR D.I.Y. and MPHS, volunteers included personnel from the Forestry Department (Jabatan Perhutanan), the Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), the Malaysia Civil Defence Department (JPAM) as well as the Orang Asli community from Kampung Songkok.

Speaking at the event, MR D.I.Y. Group Chairman, Dato’ Azlam Shah Alias said, “As a homegrown retailer, MR D.I.Y. wants to play its part in ensuring our parks, rivers, and nature spots are protected for a sustainable future for all Malaysians. This starts with educating visitors to keep these areas pristine and leaving as little impact as possible.

This is one of several such initiatives we have planned as we head to the year-end school holiday and festive periods. We want to thank MPHS for working with us to organise this clean-up, and the many volunteers who came today to lend a hand. Many hands truly make light work!”