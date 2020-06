Oscar winner and director Glen Keane’s animated film titled Over The Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure is about moving forward, embracing the unexpected and the power of imagination. The story starts with a bright young girl, Fei Fei, who loves listening to the legend of the Moon Goddess told by her parents.

Soon, her love for the story coupled with her passion for science sparked her determination to prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess, Chang’e. As seen in the trailer, Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang) manages to build her own and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures on the moon.