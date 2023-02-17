Nostalgic Ramadan with Mardiyyah Hotel & Suites

MARDHIYYAH Hotel & Suites (MHS) invites everyone to savour its Nostalgia Ramadan-themed Buffet, held in conjunction with the coming Ramadan next month. This coming Ramadan, the concept of Nostalgia Ramadan highlights the varieties of Malay traditional food, which was a family feast back in the early days, building memories of breaking fast with family and relatives. Guests can expect over a variety of 100 menus at our Ramadan buffet spread, and among the Malay dishes are Gulai Lemak Padang Urat Keting, Siakap Berlada Nenas, Rendang Kambing and Daging Hitam Manis.

Apart from that, Royale Songket Restaurant will feature an assortment of stations such as Salad & Kerabu Warisan, Salai & Panggang, Satay Station, Kawah-Kawah, Belanga Panas, Selera Sakura, Nasi Kandar, Baazar Hot Selling, Bazaar Minuman and Dessert Corner. Kawah-Kawah station is a must-try! Among the varieties of dishes for selection are Gulai Kawah Daging Bersama Umbut Kelapa, Gulai Kawah Lemak Cili Padi Itik Bersama Rebung, Gulai Kawah Asam Pedas Ikan Bersama Terung. To add to the excitement, diners can also enjoy the Bazaar Hot Selling menu, Roti John Briyani Ayam, Pratha, Murtabak Ayam, Satay Ayam and Satay Daging which is everyone’s favourite. Finally, for dessert, a wide variety of sweet temptations are made available – Ais Kacang, Bubur Pulut Hitam, Sago Gula Melaka, Red Velvet, Marble Cheese Cake, Pandan Tiramisu, Green Tea Cake, Kuih Seri Muka, Kuih Koley Kacang, Kuih Talam Pandan, Bread & Butter Pudding, Chocolate Fountain with Fruits Skewer that will complement the Iftar buffet journey.