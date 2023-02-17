Nostalgic Ramadan with Mardiyyah Hotel & Suites

MARDHIYYAH Hotel & Suites (MHS) invites everyone to savour its Nostalgia Ramadan-themed Buffet, held in conjunction with the coming Ramadan next month.
This coming Ramadan, the concept of Nostalgia Ramadan highlights the varieties of Malay traditional food, which was a family feast back in the early days, building memories of breaking fast with family and relatives.
Guests can expect over a variety of 100 menus at our Ramadan buffet spread, and among the Malay dishes are Gulai Lemak Padang Urat Keting, Siakap Berlada Nenas, Rendang Kambing and Daging Hitam Manis.
Apart from that, Royale Songket Restaurant will feature an assortment of stations such as Salad & Kerabu Warisan, Salai & Panggang, Satay Station, Kawah-Kawah, Belanga Panas, Selera Sakura, Nasi Kandar, Baazar Hot Selling, Bazaar Minuman and Dessert Corner.
Kawah-Kawah station is a must-try! Among the varieties of dishes for selection are Gulai Kawah Daging Bersama Umbut Kelapa, Gulai Kawah Lemak Cili Padi Itik Bersama Rebung, Gulai Kawah Asam Pedas Ikan Bersama Terung.
To add to the excitement, diners can also enjoy the Bazaar Hot Selling menu, Roti John Briyani Ayam, Pratha, Murtabak Ayam, Satay Ayam and Satay Daging which is everyone’s favourite.
Finally, for dessert, a wide variety of sweet temptations are made available – Ais Kacang, Bubur Pulut Hitam, Sago Gula Melaka, Red Velvet, Marble Cheese Cake, Pandan Tiramisu, Green Tea Cake, Kuih Seri Muka, Kuih Koley Kacang, Kuih Talam Pandan, Bread & Butter Pudding, Chocolate Fountain with Fruits Skewer that will complement the Iftar buffet journey.
For those who plan to celebrate Iftar in a private group, the Private Function Room is available at RM128 nett per person and is available from March 24, 2023 – April 20, 2023.
Apart from that, guests may perform Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers led by the Imam at Surau Al-Latifah at Level 4.
Congregational Subuh prayer is also available for hotel guests, who stay and have Sahoor at MHS.
Take advantage of a special discount price for Early Bird sign-ups, at RM125 nett for adulta.
Currently, the price for Ramadan Buffet at Royale Songket Restaurant on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays is RM222 nett for an adult, accompanied by a child.
The Nostalgia Ramadan Buffet is available from March 24, 2023 – April 20, 2023, at Royale Songket Restaurant priced at RM100 nett for children, (6-12 years old) and RM120 nett for senior citizens, (60 years and above) and RM155 nett for adults.
Apart from Royale Songket, Tung Yuen Chinese Restaurant is also one of the venues that guests can opt for Iftar sessions.
The venue is open for Iftar, from March 31, 2023 – April 20, 2023.
The price is RM125 nett for adults, RM105 nett for senior citizens (60 years and above) and RM85 nett for children.
For more information and reservations, kindly email sales@mardhiyyahhotel.com or via call or WhatsApp 019-273 6801, 019-263 9801, 019-275 7801 and 019-261 6847.
Early Bird Booking Promotion
RM125 nett adult only
Book & Pay (now – March 19, 2023)
*Royale Songket Restaurant only
Royale Songket Restaurant
2 Ramadan – 29 Ramadan 1444H (March 24, 2023 – April 20, 2023)
RM155 nett adult
RM120 nett senior Citizen (60 years and above) RM100 nett children (6-12 years)
Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays
RM222 nett (1 adult & Child)
*at Royale Songket Restaurant only
Tung Yuen Chinese Restaurant
9 Ramadan – 29 Ramadan 1444H (March 31, 2023 – April 20, 2023)
RM125 nett adult
RM105 nett senior citizen (60 years and above) RM85 nett children (6-12 years)