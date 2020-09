With Malaysia Day drawing closer, over 350 high-spirited Malaysians are commemorating the establishment of the Malaysian federation 57 years ago while showing their country pride by logging in almost daily for the #TOGOMY57 virtual cycling challenge. The nationwide virtual challenge started in conjunction with Malaysia’s 63rd National Day celebrations and will end on Sept 30, 2020. Fortunately, it’s still not too late to join because the registration closes on Sept 13, 2020. Online cycling community Togoparts.com invites all Malaysians from all walks of life to show solidarity and celebrate togetherness via the common love of cycling. Togoparts.com chief executive officer Evan Lee said, “The #TOGOMY57 virtual challenge is open to anyone, regardless of their age, race or background. From the avid cyclist to the amateur or first-timer, everyone is welcome to join this exciting virtual challenge extravaganza to share their patriotic spirit.” “Our goal is to have at least 500 participants to come together and hit the challenge goal of 57,000km by Sept 30. In just a day, our participants have already clocked more than 3,000km,” he added. Participation details

Participation is free but paid tiers are available for those who want to collect a medal or other custom-designed rewards such as an exclusive #TOGOMY57 jersey, other exclusive merchandise, virtual badges and a special medal. The rewards will be delivered to participants personally. Upon registration in Togoparts.com, participants are required to clock and record their rides anytime, anywhere during the challenge period. Participants can track their progress and rankings using multiple independent platforms or apps too. Once a participant completes their ride, the results are then shared to Togoparts.com for verification purposes. Virtual sporting events have seen increased popularity as well because it gives participants greater time flexibility. This allows participants to schedule their participation around their preferred timing and lifestyle. As such, the challenge is not limited to outdoor cycling and participants can join using a stationary bike at home too. “The virtual challenge is not just limited to indoor cycling, but also caters those who wish to cycle outdoors as well. Those signing up for this challenge can simply choose their own starting line, be it on a stationary bike, a neighbourhood cycling track or hit the open road,” Evan said.