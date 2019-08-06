PETRONAS celebrates a milestone

PETRONAS has planned a plethora of activities to celebrate its 45th anniversary from Aug 1 to Sept 14.

The events and activities have been planned to drive engagement from employees and the public:

> Time Travel Truck (Aug 1 - Sept 14)

A truck roadshow activation that will bring a time travel experience to 10 states, to celebrate #OurTimeTogether with Malaysians. This truck will take passengers on a time travel adventure across 45 years. VIP tickets to the Bersama Merentas Zaman Concert will also be given away to attendees.

> Bersama Merentas Zaman Concert (Aug 17)

The free-entry-for-all concert will take attendees through a musical journey of four decades, featuring 45 top Malaysian artistes, such as Amy Search, David Arumugam, Faizal Tahir, Ella, Jaclyn Victor, Misha Omar, M Nasir, Vince Chong and more.

> Tree of Tales (Aug 17 - Aug 23)

A digital LED screen tree installation that tells the story of #OurTimeTogether, from 1974 to the future.

Additionally during the celebration, PETRONAS will be releasing nine films in three phases, telling the story of #OurTimeTogether, #BersamaMerentasZaman and #AnugerahKita.