PETRONAS celebrates a milestone

PETRONAS has planned a plethora of activities to celebrate its 45th anniversary from Aug 1 to Sept 14.
The events and activities have been planned to drive engagement from employees and the public:
> Time Travel Truck (Aug 1 - Sept 14)
A truck roadshow activation that will bring a time travel experience to 10 states, to celebrate #OurTimeTogether with Malaysians. This truck will take passengers on a time travel adventure across 45 years. VIP tickets to the Bersama Merentas Zaman Concert will also be given away to attendees.
> Bersama Merentas Zaman Concert (Aug 17)
The free-entry-for-all concert will take attendees through a musical journey of four decades, featuring 45 top Malaysian artistes, such as Amy Search, David Arumugam, Faizal Tahir, Ella, Jaclyn Victor, Misha Omar, M Nasir, Vince Chong and more.
> Tree of Tales (Aug 17 - Aug 23)
A digital LED screen tree installation that tells the story of #OurTimeTogether, from 1974 to the future.
Additionally during the celebration, PETRONAS will be releasing nine films in three phases, telling the story of #OurTimeTogether, #BersamaMerentasZaman and #AnugerahKita.
Among others, the nine stories will touch on aspects of PETRONAS such as its founding years, the development of the oil & gas industry, and where the company is headed in search of cleaner energy.
“As we focused our resources, energy and efforts towards the growth and sustainability of the company, we also believe in the current and future wellbeing of the people, including our employees, stakeholders, customers, the industry and the environment.
“The celebration that we have this year is to showcase our gratitude to everyone who has been with us since the last 45 years through our ups and downs. And we will continue to do that for the next 45 years or more,” according to a press statement by PETRONAS. Visit www.petronas.com/45years for more information