Propelling student triumph: Harnessing soft skills and purposeful learning for success

By Dr. Wong Siew Chin

Head of School for School of Pre-University Studies, Taylor’s College.

PETALING JAYA: In our rapidly changing world, the concern for the 'skills gap' has taken centre stage. Many prominent voices in the industry, notably the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), have consistently drawn attention to the issue of skills mismatch, especially among fresh graduates.

This misalignment between job seekers' expertise and industry requirements often forces graduates into roles that underutilise their skills, perpetuating skill-related underemployment.

To confront this critical issue, stakeholders have advocated for a comprehensive solution that transcends technical competencies.

President of MEF, Syed Hussain Syed Husman has stressed the urgency of equipping graduates with essential skills and knowledge. While proposals to foster closer partnerships between employers and higher education institutions gain traction, there is another crucial facet deserving equal consideration: the development of soft skills.

While response to this challenge mandates acknowledging the evolving parameters of success, it’s increasingly apparent that a well-rounded skill set encompassing technical prowess and essential soft skills is indispensable for navigating the complexities of the modern era.

While academic excellence retains its significance, the future belongs to those who meld soft skills with a resolute sense of purpose. These attributes are pivotal not just for personal growth, but also for excelling in the professional realm. Consequently, educational institutions hold the key to shaping individuals who can harness their full potential and metamorphose into purpose-driven leaders of tomorrow.

Soft skills, often termed non-cognitive skills, span a broad spectrum of attributes that surpass academic knowledge. Effective communication, critical thinking, empathy, problem-solving, adaptability, collaboration – these bedrock soft skills empower individuals to shine across diverse spheres of life. In the cutthroat job market, these skills have assumed unprecedented importance.

While a robust academic foundation in 'hard skills' will always have its place, our educational approach must seamlessly integrate soft skills. Our curriculum must meticulously nurture these pivotal attributes, guiding students on a path of self-discovery and goal attainment. This approach bequeaths students not only technical proficiency but also a comprehensive skill set that harmonises with their innate talents and aspirations.

Cultivating soft skills in students won't just equip them with career-relevant knowledge; it will also mould them into well-rounded individuals who are in sync with their passions and ambitions – a voyage towards discovering their true purpose.

The notion of purpose emerges as an influential impetus for achieving excellence in life. A clear sense of purpose serves as a beacon, shaping decisions, propelling actions, and fuelling unwavering determination to effect positive change. Purpose-driven individuals emanate a distinct focus, resilience, and dedication that empower them to navigate future uncertainties with unparalleled conviction.

Our educational philosophy should extend beyond academics, embracing the transformative power of purpose-driven learning. Through a diverse array of subjects and extracurricular endeavours, students are encouraged to explore their values, passions, and interests.

In doing so, they unveil their individual purpose, aligning academic and career trajectories accordingly. Our commitment to fostering student attributes should extend further through community engagement, where students can recognise their capacity to contribute positively to society.

For instance, at Taylor’s College, our purposeful learning experiences exemplify our dedication to effecting positive change, marking the inception of transformative learning journeys.

Our programmes like “Start It Right” and various developmental workshops in mental health, personal development, and leadership, coupled with community engagement initiatives like “Toy Library Malaysia” and “CAREbinet by The Risers,“ allow students to actively cultivate effective communication, critical thinking, teamwork, and community involvement. This holistic approach lays the groundwork for academic success and compassionate, purpose-driven citizenship.

Through this purpose-driven approach, our goal is twofold: to nurture soft skills and tangibly transform lives, enabling students to gain invaluable real-world experience.

As we stand on the precipice of an evolving professional landscape, it's imperative to recognise that addressing the skills gap goes beyond technical proficiency. The fusion of soft skills and a resolute sense of purpose will not only equip individuals for professional success but also empower them to lead purposeful lives that make meaningful contributions to society. By prioritising these attributes in education, we embark on a journey toward a future brimming with holistic achievers and purpose-driven leaders.

With over 20 years of experience in the private education sector, Dr. Wong Siew Chin has held a variety of academic and management positions throughout her career. After spending 14 years at Cempaka International School, where she served in numerous roles, she was eventually named the Principal of Cempaka Schools (National and International Schools) at the Cheras campus.

In 2017, she became the Founding Principal of Sri Bestari International School, a subsidiary of Land & General Berhad, and has played a key role in its growth and development.

Dr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, a Doctorate in Management & Education Policy from the University of Malaya, and a Master of Business Administration from Monash University.

As a teacher at heart and a mother of two, she believes in encouraging students to stay true to themselves and actively work towards building their own identity, discovering their calling in life, learning how to excel at it, and creating value in the world.