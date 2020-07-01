Pure Life Society scoops charity award

THE Pure Life Society was bestowed the prestigious Global Humanitarian Award UK2020 - Excellence in Charity - Outstanding Big Hearts Award during this year’s World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) on June 28, 2020.

An online honouring ceremony was held where 100 noble individuals, organisations and community groups from 35 different countries were presented with the award.

“Stars of Covid” was part of the WHD initiative called “Honouring the Honourable”. It was launched in 2018 and has inspired millions across the world to encourage, recognise and honour men and women who have contributed to the welfare of the society of the world.

Founded on the maxim “action speaks louder than words”, the “Covid Stars” serve as the best example for this phrase having helped humanity fight against the deadly Covid-19, said the society’s president, Datin Paduka Dr. Mother A Mangalam.

Besides the awards presentation and a peek into the coffeetable book entitled “Stars of Covid 100”, was the launch of a book called “Re-engineering Happiness” both authored by WHD founder Abdul Basit Syed.

The ceremony held over the internet, was attended by world leaders, global state representatives and a host of notable guests, many of whom delivered though-provoking speeches.

Awards under 12 categories were presented to individuals across a variety of different careers, including politicians, journalists, media professinals, government officials and administrative services, the medical field, volunteers, entrepreneurs, and more.

The Pure Life Society was founded in 1949 and registered in 1952. It is known for its children’s home and relief centre, catering to people from all walks of life. Its nature is to provide almost anything that man requires for basic survival.