Reaching for the sky

SkyWorld takes things to the next level and introduces its You & I campaign

It is everyone’s dream to own their own home and for that, city developer SkyWorld Development Group (SkyWorld) has been at the forefront of providing quality homes in strategic locations, with a strong focus on city developments. The company’s philosophy and determination paid off in FY2021, as it managed to achieve several significant milestones throughout the year. Besides surpassing RM1 billion in total sales, SkyWorld also earned two distinctive Asia Pacific Property Awards, and managed to garner seven BIG Wins at the StarProperty Awards 2021. Last year, SkyWorld also collaborated with Shopee for the 11.11 Biggest Sale Giveaway, allowing it to reach out to a whole new demographic. SkyWorld was also ranked in the Top 20 in The Edge Property Excellence Award 2021, and was conferred the Best Employer 2021 Award for the 4th time by Kincentric. On the property front, there were two major achievements: SkyVogue Residences at Taman Desa achieved a 95% take-up rate, and SkyMeridien Residences in Sentul East managed to be completed on-time, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and in the midst of handing over to its homebuyers. All of these notable milestones stand as a testament to SkyWorld’s commitment to being the best city developer in Malaysia, providing an unparalleled living experience to modern city communities.

A step forward For 2022, SkyWorld plans on continuing to strive further, with a fresh vision & purpose, and a renewed brand promise. The company’s new vision is based upon the simple principle of ‘ABCD’ – Always Best City Developer – illustrating SkyWorld’s intention to continue to focus upon the city and provide the ultimate sky living experience for its customers. In addition, the company’s ‘Mission’ has been changed to ‘Purpose’ in order to set a clearer direction for its employees. And what is this new ‘Purpose’? Simply to ‘Make Living Better’. This leads to the updated brand promise that ‘You can now own a quality home and living’. SkyWorld believes that a good product can be an asset that builds generational wealth, and it insists upon delivering a quality product that stands the test of time. You & I To drive home these new guiding principles, it has launched the You & I campaign, which encapsulates the true essence of SkyWorld as a customer-centric company, and its belief to only ‘do things that matter to the customers’. This means always putting customers first and striving to provide the best customer service to them, even before they transition to becoming homebuyers. To that end, SkyWorld has implemented several measures that give it the edge when it comes to adding a personal touch to the home buying process. It invested RM1 million into the SkyWorld Connects app, an innovative and user-friendly application specially developed for SkyWorld homeowners, that also serves as a dedicated platform for effective and efficient communications between SkyWorld property residents, management and its security team. Some of the features include arranging key collection appointments, defect submissions, facilities booking, advance visitor registration, useful contacts and many more.

Taking note that the process of purchasing a new home can often be a long and painful one, SkyWorld also helps relieve some of the burdens during the key collection day, and make it a memorable experience by providing personalised HOVP to all valued purchasers. The HOVP team will bring customers on a tour of the facilities and car park bays, and walk them to their units. They will also assist them in going through the checklist and teaching them how to submit a notation of defects using the SkyWorld Connects App. It is this attention to detail that has allowed the HOVP team to achieve an over 90% customer service rating across five fully handed over projects. More recently, SkyWorld launched Solution+, an innovative feature in the SkyWorld Connects app that links SkyWorld homebuyers with home solutions traders. This provides conveniences to SkyWorld homebuyers with a wide range of move-in necessities such as interior design and renovation, furniture, home appliances, telco services, movers and rental services, all at their fingertips. Besides that, SkyWorld homebuyers get to enjoy great savings and special packages, all thanks to crowd deals. Some of SkyWorld’s Solution+ partners include Samsung, Electrolux, Panasonic, Maju Home Concept, Buenos Kitchen and more. Solution+ has already been soft launched to SkyMeridien and SkyAwani 3 purchasers successfully, with RM2.8 million in sales transacted within one week. In addition, to ensure that SkyWorld is able to design homes that are ideal for homebuyers, it is important for it to understand what the market wants and needs. To do that, SkyWorld will be launching a co-creation platform to enable public engagement, and to allow it to better understand the needs and requirements of homebuyers in its upcoming developments.