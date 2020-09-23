Redecorate affordably with collections from IKEA 2021 Catalogue

As Malaysians spend more time home, there is an urge to redecorate the home. If the urge to redesign the home is still lingering, check out IKEA’s 2021 Catalogue featuring brand-new collections, exciting collaborations, and best of all, affordable solutions for easy home renewal choices.
“As more and more Malaysians embrace IKEA in their hearts and homes, we have made the new Catalogue more significant than ever, especially in today’s new normal where our living situations have changed. We have packed it with budget-friendly ideas and inspiration forevery taste, style and need.”
“With the wide range of affordable solutions, now, even more Malaysians can make changes around their homes while enjoying big savings. From making new dedicated spaces around the home to finding solutions for storing, maximizing living spaces to making room for your new plus one, the solutions and inspirations revolve around realistic and relevant offerings customers can relate to,” said Gerard Jansen, Country Retail Director (Malaysia), IKEA Southeast Asia.
With an aim to constantly reduce it costs without compromising on quality, IKEA will be offering Malaysians with an Even Lower Price range throughout the entire year. Featuring over 198 products for all areas of the home — living room to kitchen, bedroom to bathroom and more, the products offered are more affordable than ever.
“In living up to our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, we have studied and understood their needs and wants. With that, we have ensured that the new IKEA Catalogue has something for everyone.”
Among the new collections that will delight families are:
1. JÄTTELIK
A dream come true for children and adults who love everything dinosaurs, the JÄTTELIK collection features adorable dinosaur soft toys. Children get to choose and bring back the stegosaurus, triceratops, ankylosaurus or the T-rex home. Rounding up the prehistoric finishing touches are the colourful dinosaur-themed beddings, cushion and storage bag.
2. RÅVAROR
The RÅVAROR collection boasts a range of products that fulfill the needs of small space or apartment living. Featuring mini-kitchen setups to nifty storage units, the collection will help organise and beautify the living space while saving space.
3. SAMMANKOPPLA
IKEA also recently tied-up with Greyhound Original, a renowned Thai fashion label for SAMMANKOPPLA, an expressive limited collection. Featuring high end designs at affordable prices, this sought-after collection sees a blend of Bangkok Street style and the home furnishing expertise of IKEA. The good news? It’s now available in Malaysia!
4. BYGGLEK
LEGO fans will be excited for the BYGGLEK collection. LEGO and IKEA have partnered up and created playful storage which encourages play and infuse more fun into storage at home. This collection will hit IKEA stores in early 2021.
5. EFTERTRÄDA
The EFTERTRÄDA collection is a highly anticipated IKEA fans collection. The collection features a range of apparels and accessories starring the IKEA logo and product barcode. Perfect for those looking for something unique, the collection will be available in December 2020.
New food menu
Last but not least, there will be new items on the menu together with mouth-watering favourites at its Restaurants and Cafes. New items include its Plant Ball which will be available in 2021.
A reimagined version of the iconic IKEA Meatball, the Plant Ball is a more sustainable, plant-based alternative for meatball lovers. Other mouth-watering favourites on the menu include the Peri-Peri Chicken with French Fries & Mix Vegetables, Honey Soy Beef Ribs, Salmon Fillet with Medallion & Lemon Butter sauce and the Hot Dog Bolognese among others. The items on the menu will be available for dine-in and take-away.
IKEA FAMILY deals
IKEA FAMILY members will receive a RM5* IKEA Family voucher with minimum spend of RM300* when you shop at any IKEA Malaysia stores from now until 31 October 2020.
Be sure to sign up as an IKEA FAMILY member to enjoy more members-only perks and savings. Sign-up for free at the in-store IKEA FAMILY kiosks or online at IKEA.my/FAMILY.
*T&C apply
To find out more, get a copy of the new IKEA 2021 Catalogue from any IKEA Malaysia stores or view the online version at IKEA.my/catalogue.