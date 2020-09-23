Redecorate affordably with collections from IKEA 2021 Catalogue

As Malaysians spend more time home, there is an urge to redecorate the home. If the urge to redesign the home is still lingering, check out IKEA’s 2021 Catalogue featuring brand-new collections, exciting collaborations, and best of all, affordable solutions for easy home renewal choices.

“As more and more Malaysians embrace IKEA in their hearts and homes, we have made the new Catalogue more significant than ever, especially in today’s new normal where our living situations have changed. We have packed it with budget-friendly ideas and inspiration forevery taste, style and need.”

“With the wide range of affordable solutions, now, even more Malaysians can make changes around their homes while enjoying big savings. From making new dedicated spaces around the home to finding solutions for storing, maximizing living spaces to making room for your new plus one, the solutions and inspirations revolve around realistic and relevant offerings customers can relate to,” said Gerard Jansen, Country Retail Director (Malaysia), IKEA Southeast Asia.

With an aim to constantly reduce it costs without compromising on quality, IKEA will be offering Malaysians with an Even Lower Price range throughout the entire year. Featuring over 198 products for all areas of the home — living room to kitchen, bedroom to bathroom and more, the products offered are more affordable than ever.

“In living up to our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, we have studied and understood their needs and wants. With that, we have ensured that the new IKEA Catalogue has something for everyone.”

Among the new collections that will delight families are:

1. JÄTTELIK