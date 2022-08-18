Samsung launches new range of foldable devices

The new additions to the Galaxy range: the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4.

ON Aug 11, Samsung launched its much-awaited next-generation foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life. In addition to the foldables, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which offer a more immersive wireless experience, and the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch 5 Pro, which serve to enhance its vision of a connected, healthier lifestyle. Galaxy Z Flip4 The upgraded device features a lighter frame with a slimmer hinge design that allows more space for the expanded 3,700mAh battery. The newly-supported SuperFast charging allows users to charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes, allowing for connectivity with less downtime. The Galaxy Flip4 is also positioned as the ultimate tool for self-expression. Users can continue to take selfies and videos using the enhanced FlexCam, which is optimised for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Users can also do more things, without ever having to open the phone. They can use the Cover Screen to make phone calls, reply to texts and even take selfies in Portrait Mode and see preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot mode. Users can also fully customise the Galaxy Z Flip4 inside and out, with Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen to complement their style with custom fonts, icons and designs. The Galaxy Flip4 has three versions, 128GB (RM4,099), 256GB (RM4,399) and 512GB (RM4,899) , and comes in two legacy colours, Bora Purple and Graphite, and two new colours, Pink Gold and Blue. Customers can also create their own unique device with the 256GB Bespoke Edition (RM4,599), which allows them to choose from up to 75 colour and frame combinations.

Galaxy Fold4 Positioned as Samsung’s most powerful smartphone yet, the Galaxy Fold4 provides increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode. It is also the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. Users can get more done on the move, with easier access to your favourite apps using the new Taskbar, including your favourite Microsoft and Google apps. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask. Multitasking is also made more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures, and the experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking. Phototaking is also a joy, with the upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night. Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6in Main Screen with a brighter screen, and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimised for the large-screen experience, while Flex mode allows for hands-free viewing. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen. The Galaxy Fold4 has three versions, 256GB (RM6,799), 512GB (RM7,299) and 1TB (8,299) and comes in a choice of four colours, Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black and Burgundy. Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds come with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is perfect for any aspect of your everyday life. The new compact, ergonomic design is 15% smaller, allowing more a more secure fit to allow yourself to immerse in the superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro also now features Auto Switch, which allows you to switch between different devices with a single touch. When you need to answer an urgent call while enjoying a gaming session or a movie on your tablet, you can do so easily without wasting any time. And if you happen to misplace your Galaxy Buds2 Pro, the SmartThings Find feature now makes locating them fast and easy whether they’re inside their cradle or not. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is priced at RM899, and comes in a choice of three colours.