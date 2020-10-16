Say Cheese!

For a lot of us, a great slice of cheesecake is a guilty pleasure we happily indulge in, but sometimes we want something more than the classic New York Cheesecake. This is where Cat & The Fiddle saves the day with its various Asian and locally-inspired cheesecake flavours, such as King Cat of the Mountain (Mao Shan Wang Durian) and Milo Dinosaur (cheesecake topped with Milo powder). The culinary mastermind behind the delicious premium cakes is the award-winning Singaporean celebrity pastry chef Daniel Tay, who is trained in the art of classical French pastry and dessert-making. One could almost say that he is following in his father’s footsteps – the elder Tay once ran a popular confectionery shop in Marine Parade on the island republic beginning in the 1960s. In an email interview, Tay said of his choice to become a pastry chef: “There was no decision to be made, it’s in my blood, I was born to a family of culinary chefs and grew up smelling bread. It was second nature to me.”

Founder of Cat & The Fiddle Chef Daniel Tay

Today, with almost three decades of experience in the culinary arts, and nearly just as long in the business world, Tay is one of the most renowned figures in the luxury desserts industry in Singapore. In 1998, he founded Baker’s Inn (later named Bakerzin), which became the first bakery chain to sell French pastries in Singapore. He later founded the state-of-the-art food solutions company Foodgnostic, which produces and sells cakes and pastries through Cat & the Fiddle and Old Seng Choong. While the latter focuses on traditional Chinese pastries, Cat & the Fiddle appeals to more modern, adventurous tastebuds. Tay said that he plans on opening 100 stores for the brand across Asia over the next three years. Tay explained the origins of the brand’s quirky name. “Cat & the Fiddle is inspired by the famous nursery rhyme – Hey Diddle Diddle – which focuses on its whimsical take on cheesecakes,” he said. “We want to create a fun brand that consumers can relate to and associate with birthdays and celebrations.” He added: “By focusing only on one key product, cheesecake, we can therefore ensure consistency and top quality in every cheesecake offering.”

King Cat of the Mountain (Mao Shan Wang Durian)

Queen of Hearts (Strawberries)