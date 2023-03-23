sCookX Asia launch Manis-Manis Raya giveaway campaign

Food and family are the hallmarks of Ramadhan, and what better way to celebrate it than with something manis? Together with The Food Merchant and KHIND, cooking videos sharing app CookX Asia is kickstarting the festivities with their Manis-Manis Raya Campaign — an exciting two-in-one giveaway and social media contest to hero home-cooked food and family bonding through culinary delights.

To start, CookX will be distributing free Raya-themed ecopacks to 500 walk-in customers at all The Food Merchant outlets across the Klang Valley, on a first-come-first-served basis starting 25th March 2023. These lucky early birds only need to show the downloaded app on their mobile to CookX crew and will get to bring home the ingredients to try their hand at CookX’s brand-new Raya recipe: Rasa Sayang Nougat Candy made from aromatic pandan, fresh coconut, almonds, fluffy marshmallows, and milk powder.

But it doesn’t stop there — with just a simple picture of their heart work, eco-pack recipients also stand a chance to win festive goodies or top-of-the-line appliances from KHIND! To participate in the Manis-Manis Raya social media contest, all they need to do is:

1.Get your free Pandan Coconut Nougat Eco-Pack from The Food Merchant Grocery store outlets

2.Make your nougat and post a picture on IG/FB

3.Tag @cookxasia @thefoodmerchant.my @khindmalaysia

4.Tag your friends & they get a free eco-pack too! (pick up from TFM outlet) *While stock last

5.Hashtag: ManisManisRayaBersamaCookxAsia

Four lucky winners will be bringing home shiny new KHIND appliances as well as eco-packs for various Raya goodies like Cornflake Cookies, Chocolate Butter Cookies, Nasi Briyani & Chicken Rendang. The contest will run from 25th March 2023 to 15th April 2023, with winners announced on the 2nd, 9th and 16th of April throughout the Ramadhan period.

What’s more — in the festive spirit of ‘sharing is caring’, tagged friends and family will also automatically be in the running to win their own free nougat eco-packs.

“The Manis-Manis Raya campaign is our way of celebrating how food and cooking can bring people together, helping them connect or even re-connect during festive times,” shares Mia Wong, Chief Product Officer of CookX Asia. “Just as our campaign tagline is ‘mulut manis, hati manis’, we believe that great food comes hand-in-hand with great joy! We wanted Malaysians to experience more — more time with family, more good food, more shared memories, and more togetherness as a whole.”

Riuh raya with a new celebrity brand ambassador: Abang Brian