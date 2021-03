In line with the release of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, and to celebrate the first ever Walt Disney Animation Studios film that is inspired by the diverse cultures of Southeast Asia, 4 illustrious music artistes namely Raisa from Indonesia, Matthaios from the Philippines, SPRITE from Thailand and Yonnyboii from Malaysia have joined forces on a striking musical collaboration, titled “Trust Again”.

The trilingual track, centered on the movie’s focal theme of trust and friendship, draws inspiration from the fantasy land of Kumandra and the adventures of Raya, Disney’s very first warrior princess, who personifies the spirit of the various Southeast Asian nations.

This multi-territorial music collaboration is the first of its’ kind in the region, and holds a significant milestone in Disney’s commitment to work closely with local talent to bring quality entertainment content to audiences in Southeast Asia.

“Trust Again”, in essence, is a celebration of the multitude of cultures constituting the diverse Southeast Asian region. Listen past Raisa’s enthralling vocals in the instantly captivating chorus and you will find lyrical references to the Southeast Asian cultures.

Yonnyboii masterfully incorporating delicacies such as “satay and nasi lemak” in the very first verse of the song while Matthaios’ line in Tagalog “I'm your ally just like an Arnis” references the ancient Filipino weapon used by Raya.

SPRITE’s emotionally-charged last verse mentions the Tuk Tuk, a popular mode of transportation in Thailand as well as a character in the movie.

More subtly, the track also contains ethnic Southeast Asian instrumentation such as Seruling, Ethnic Percussions, Jaw Harp, Angklung, Thai Ensemble, Gamelan and Suling Sunda.

Mastered by Grammy Award-winning Mastering Engineer, Chris Athens, the track is undoubtedly one of buoyant empowerment, revolving around the universally relatable theme of trust.

The track will be released alongside a lyric video on 12th March 2021, with a music video featuring all 4 artistes to follow in late March 2021.