‘Sepet The Musical Album’ launches today

In 2019, Liver & Lung, the Cammie award-winning British-Malaysian theatre company behind Kloud Fest and the Malaya Relived anthology, adapted Yasmin Ahmad’s iconic film, Sepet, as an immersive musical.

Due to popular demand by fans, the musical’s soundtrack has been released on Spotify and all other music stores today on July 9, 2021. The production of the soundtrack was made possible after Liver & Lung were selected for the Independent Music Funding Programme, proudly facilitated by CENDANA.

The Sepet The Musical soundtrack contains 13 songs telling the story of two teenagers in Ipoh – Jason and Orked.

Jason is a 19-year-old Chinese VCD seller, while the bright Malay schoolgirl Orked loves John Woo films and everything Takeshi Kaneshiro. As a romance blossoms between them, social and racial pressures slowly surface and come in their way.