‘Sepet The Musical Album’ launches today

In 2019, Liver & Lung, the Cammie award-winning British-Malaysian theatre company behind Kloud Fest and the Malaya Relived anthology, adapted Yasmin Ahmad’s iconic film, Sepet, as an immersive musical.
Due to popular demand by fans, the musical’s soundtrack has been released on Spotify and all other music stores today on July 9, 2021. The production of the soundtrack was made possible after Liver & Lung were selected for the Independent Music Funding Programme, proudly facilitated by CENDANA.
The Sepet The Musical soundtrack contains 13 songs telling the story of two teenagers in Ipoh – Jason and Orked.
Jason is a 19-year-old Chinese VCD seller, while the bright Malay schoolgirl Orked loves John Woo films and everything Takeshi Kaneshiro. As a romance blossoms between them, social and racial pressures slowly surface and come in their way.
“The show sold out in 2019 and it sold out again in 2020 in between lockdowns. We know that Malaysians are eager to relive Jason and Orked’s story again and again. Now, audiences can experience the musical forever, in the comfort of their own living rooms,” said Shafeeq Shajahan, founder of Liver & Lung and director/ co-composer of the musical.
“The songs we have created are a beautiful homage to Yasmin Ahmad’s film. We hope it takes you back to a simpler time and that you love it,” Badrish, who also contributed as co-composer, adds. Both Shafeeq and Badrish were nominated for Best Original Score in Musical Theatre at the 2020 Cammies.
The folk-pop album features critically acclaimed songs like ‘Breathe’, ‘Jauh’, ‘Sayangku’, ‘Another Careless Day’ and ‘Char Siu’, all performed by Badrika Baluch and Joshua Anthony Gui who originated the roles of Jason and Orked in the musical. Irena Taib of The Impatient Sisters leads the production of the album.
Listen to the lead singles on Spotify.