Shine infinitely with ANESSA and Doraemon

Under the theme of Shine Infinitely, ANESSA will be launching a limited edition in the design of popular character to bring about a future where both people and the earth will continue to shine under the sun. The Doraemon design package will be available in limited quantities.
Shiseido aims to create a “SUNstainable World” where people and the planet continue to shine under the sun. A limited quantity of Doraemon ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk and ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Mild Milk will be available exclusively at Watsons Malaysia stores and online.
There will also be an exclusive Doraemon ANESSA Playland (pop-up store) built at Fahrenheit 88 Outdoor, operating until May 2, 2023.
ABOUT THE PRODUCTS
♥ ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk (in Doraemon design), RM135 (60ml)
The strongest UV protection within ANESSA. It is formulated with “Auto Booster Technology” that reacts to sweat, water, heat, and moisture in the air to form a stronger UV-blocking film. It also contains a plant-derived blend of moisturising and beautifying ingredients that prevent dryness damage caused by UV rays and provide moisture to the skin. This beauty sun care product combines a powerful UV blocking effect with skin care benefits. In addition, this sunscreen has a beauty-enhancing effect that creates translucent, beautiful glowing skin. It is resistant to rubbing and mask wearing and is surprisingly lightweight and easy to use in daily life.
♥ ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Mild Milk (in Dorami design), RM141.40 (60ml)
Ultra-Gentle, Ultra Comfortable UV protection for sensitive skin. Formulated with “Smooth Protect Technology”, this product provides a smooth and comfortable feel on the skin without any burden on the skin. This technology disperses UV-protecting agents at the nano-level so that the sunscreen spreads evenly, providing a silky, smooth, high-quality feel. Furthermore, it is additive-free (no alcohol, parabens or mineral oil), fragrance-free, and colourant-free, and has a hypoallergenic formula that can be used on all skin types, from adults with sensitive skin to babies (above 12 months) and children.
In addition, the company is committed to environmentally friendly product manufacturing and uses paper packaging made from responsibly sourced wood resources.