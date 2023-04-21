Shine infinitely with ANESSA and Doraemon

Under the theme of Shine Infinitely, ANESSA will be launching a limited edition in the design of popular character to bring about a future where both people and the earth will continue to shine under the sun. The Doraemon design package will be available in limited quantities.

Shiseido aims to create a “SUNstainable World” where people and the planet continue to shine under the sun. A limited quantity of Doraemon ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk and ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Mild Milk will be available exclusively at Watsons Malaysia stores and online.

There will also be an exclusive Doraemon ANESSA Playland (pop-up store) built at Fahrenheit 88 Outdoor, operating until May 2, 2023.