$!Shiseido launches new Eudermine activating essence

Did you know that our skin has natural self-restorative power and it is possible to regain your skin clarity and glow? Building on this message of regeneration, Shiseido has introduced the all-new Eudermine Activating Essence to boost the skin’s self-restoring power for a more radiant and rejuvenated appearance. Eudermine, Shiseido’s first skincare product launched in 1897, was formulated using the most advanced Western pharmaceutical technology of the time. Named using the Greek words “eu” and “dermine”(derma), meaning “good” and “skin,“ Eudermine has steadily gained popularity as ‘Shiseido’s red water’ and over the years, the formulation has been continually improved to suit the needs of each generation. Today, it has been reconceptualised as Eudermine Activating Essence, featuring innovative technologies seen in both the skincare formulation and the new replaceable packaging. The idea behind Eudermine towards the achievement of healthy and beautiful skin has remained unchanged even in today’s technologically advanced world.

Eudermine Activating Essence (145ml) The benefit-rich essence lotion helps to tap into the skin’s own energy to unlock its full potential so that it can recharge, remove impurities, and renew itself. The product is formulated with microparticles of oil which are just 1/100 the size of emulsion that can quickly absorb deep into the stratum corneum for long-lasting moisture. The evolution of Eudermine Activating Essence is a testimony to Shiseido’s resourcefulness in combining innovation in science with lasting beauty, having developed the world’s first leading Lifeblood technology employed in the formulation of Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune power-infusing concentrate and Essential Energy hydrating cream. The unique ActiveRED Technology, powered by Lifeblood, helps the skin to focus on restoration, absorbing important nutrients along the way. As the skin renewal cycle continues, skin is hydrated, skin concerns such as visible pores, blemishes and dullness are cleared, resulting in healthy, vibrant skin. Formulated with Shiseido’s unique Fermented Kefir Extract, Yuzu Extract and original skin-conditioning ingredient 4MSK based on ActiveRED Technology, this new essence lotion is designed to restore the user’s own natural beauty. With every use, the skin will regain its beauty and clarity. Eudermine Activating Essence is dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic-tested, paraben-free and mineral oil-free. How to Use Eudermine Activating Essence is a concentrated, skin-comforting essence lotion that spreads smoothly over the entire skin and quickly penetrates deep into the stratum corneum to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles caused by dryness. Every morning and evening, after cleansing your face, apply an appropriate amount to your palm or a cotton pad and gently smooth over your face. For more effective results, use the tapping method to increase blood flow: After lightly spreading the lotion over the face, tap rhythmically and lightly with your ring, middle and index fingers in sequence using the tips of your fingers in a continuous motion. Suitable for all skin types, the lotion leaves the skin radiant, translucent, hydrated and smooth. Shiseido’s SkinCyclopedia A survey conducted by Shiseido in 2022 revealed that people who neglected skincare over the past few years reported their skin as having diminished self-restoring power, which has been defined as ‘the skin’s inability to restore itself using the body’s intrinsic mechanisms’. To meet these needs, Shiseido has established SkinCyclopedia, a website about Eudermine that highlights the importance of the skin’s self-restoring power. SkinCyclopedia was coined by combining the words “skin cycle” and “encyclopedia.” It was designed with a focus on the skin cycle, and the origin of beauty and shares tips for encouraging the skin’s daily renewal process. The website features a special video starring Hikari and content by influencers who talk about their experiences using Eudermine Activating Essence. In the video, Hikari shows her routine for encouraging the skin’s renewal process, including how she rejuvenates her mind, body and skin. The Habits of Self Restoration video shows how she uniquely incorporates singing bowls, incense, tea and plants in addition to skincare, as a way to encourage her skin’s self-restoration. Other featured stories include the history of Eudermine, clinical trial results, and product technologies, ingredients, functions (#BehindtheEudermine), and sustainable packaging.