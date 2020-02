KUALA LUMPUR: The current market slowdown has caused retailers to feel the pinch in their businesses, especially with the high overhead and operational costs. To help cushion the impact, retailers are now placing greater emphasis on e-commerce as an added channel to reach their consumers.

Consumers are also turning to e-commerce to find and purchase essential products. Shopee has recorded a spike in shopping activity on its platform. Stronger demands across most retail categories are seen, especially for fast moving consumer goods such as household necessities and groceries. These products include instant noodles, canned food, detergent, diapers, baby milk formula, bath and body products, facial cleansers and more.

As such, Shopee is working hard to connect brands and sellers with their consumers by developing initiatives to help them overcome current challenges and thrive in the digital ecosystem. These efforts include increasing reach and exposure, pricing strategies, stock allocations for their online channels and even improving speed and quality of deliveries.

In line with these efforts, Shopee is introducing the 3.3 Mega Sale from Feb 24 to 3 March 3. Through this campaign, Shopee is working with brands and retailers to better reach customers and offer Malaysians one-stop access to products they need. Prices of products are expected to be slashed by half through the 50% off Shocking Sale and 50% discount vouchers during the 3.3 Mega Sale.

Shopee will also be rolling out exciting games such as the Shopee Slice, Shopee Throw, and Lucky Egg where brands reward consumers with vouchers as a method to drive traffic to their respective stores on the platform. The live stream feature Shopee Live gives retailers an avenue to run their own branded content or tap into Shopee’s various live streams on current news, celebrity updates, trivia as well as game shows as a way to keep consumers engaged.

“We understand the increased challenges faced by our retail partners, and aim to leverage our platform to connect them with shoppers. Sellers and brands can better reach customers and shoppers can enjoy easy access to things they need,” said Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee.

“Many of our retailers in the service sectors have also expressed concerns as footfall has dipped between 15% and 30%. We are invested in helping them in any way we can to ensure the sustainability of their businesses.”

One of the initiatives is the offline deals on Shopee that currently features over 110 retailers, offering vouchers with irresistible discounts up to 50%. The redemption process encourages and attracts people to dine or visit the place, thereby bringing footfall into Shopee’s retail partners’ outlets.

“We are working hand in hand with our retail partners to find new growth areas. Our efforts have been proven to be quite helpful as many of our retailers have since recorded higher sales, traffic and general brand visibility online, and we hope to continue this momentum with our 3.3 Mega Sale,” Ho added.

To know more about the Shopee 3.3 Mega Sale, visit https://shopee.com.my/33