Star Fitness gym and fitness center has organized a yoga session “Star Fitness International Yoga Day 2022” at Centro Mall Klang on 25th June, last Saturday. This yoga session was conducted by the famous celebrity, Atilia Haron.

The main objective of organizing Star Fitness International Yoga Day 2022 is in conjunction with the celebration of World Yoga Day 2022 on 21st June besides promoting yoga as one of the exercises that include mental and physical health. “There are various styles in yoga which are able to educate the soul to be in a positive state while making yourself and your body healthier,“ said Mr. Syed Shaddad, Managing Director of Star Fitness.

The word yoga comes from the ancient Sanskrit “Yuj” which means to unite, connect or combine. It is a type of exercise based on three things namely movement, breathing and meditation. By practicing yoga consistently, it can help to cope with stress, losing weight, increase strength, stability and flexibility including better quality sleep.