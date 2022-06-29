Star Fitness gym and fitness center has organized a yoga session “Star Fitness International Yoga Day 2022” at Centro Mall Klang on 25th June, last Saturday. This yoga session was conducted by the famous celebrity, Atilia Haron.
The main objective of organizing Star Fitness International Yoga Day 2022 is in conjunction with the celebration of World Yoga Day 2022 on 21st June besides promoting yoga as one of the exercises that include mental and physical health. “There are various styles in yoga which are able to educate the soul to be in a positive state while making yourself and your body healthier,“ said Mr. Syed Shaddad, Managing Director of Star Fitness.
The word yoga comes from the ancient Sanskrit “Yuj” which means to unite, connect or combine. It is a type of exercise based on three things namely movement, breathing and meditation. By practicing yoga consistently, it can help to cope with stress, losing weight, increase strength, stability and flexibility including better quality sleep.
The two-hour yoga session which started at 8.00 am to 10.00 am was divided into two parts, namely Session 1 with Atilia Haron and Session 2 with Harrison Jub. Each session lasted for an hour and was attended by nearly 80 people comprising Star Fitness club members and the general public. Apart from that, the presence of the country's famous celebrities and influencers such as Raden Zaharatul, Saidah Kamarudin, influencer Chan Khye, and finalists of Mr. World Malaysia 2022, El-Umar, Jack Kho, Parvin, Zaim and Raja Irshad also enliven the session.
Founded in March 2020, Star Fitness is confident that the organization of such health programs will be able to continue in the future and Star Fitness will continue to strive to provide the highest quality, best and most enjoyable fitness experience. Apart from having 4 clubs operating in locations such as Aeon Big Subang Jaya, Aeon Big Wangsa Maju, Viva Shopping Mall and Centro Mall Klang, the public, especially Penangnites can expect several clubs to open soon in Aeon Big Seberang Jaya, Prai Penang and Aeon Big Bukit Minyak Penang.
Besides Star Fitness, Star Fitness International Yoga Day 2022 was also sponsored by Under Armour, Yogood, Gramps Asia and AA Naturals. Any further enquiries, please visit www.starfitness.com.my .