STARBUCKS has introduced three new exhilarating beverages to spoil your taste buds this season!

The Double Ristretto Blended Cream, Teavana Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls and Matcha Blended Cream, reflect refreshing and bold flavours, perfect for a hot sunny Malaysian afternoon.

Inspired by the popular Italian coffee-based dessert Affogato, the Double Ristretto Blended Cream is the perfect coffee treat on a hot summer afternoon. The summer beverage is crafted by pouring two bold shots of ristretto over an icy and creamy white chocolate mocha blend that creates just the right mix of quality coffee and decadent cream.

Icy, refreshing and packed with antioxidants, the Teavana Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls will surprise and delight your palate like never before. This refreshing beverage combines aromatic mango puree and citrus mint green tea, enhanced by a splash of hibiscus tea. The beverage is topped with jewel-like pearls of pomegranate juice for a tart kick of flavour.

The Matcha Blended Cream is everything you need to help savour your day and ease your mind this summer. To create this tasty wonder, luscious white chocolate mocha sauce is blended with ice and poured over aromatic pure matcha to give you an extra treat to celebrate the summer.

Inspired by Seattle, the birthplace of Starbucks, the Emerald City Starbucks Merchandise Collection features iconic landmarks across the city that will transport customers to where it all started for Starbucks.

Starbucks is also introducing the new promotional whole bean coffee, Single-Origin Series Brazil Minas Gerais. The medium roast has a milk chocolate body with a nutty texture and a soft sweet finish. Recommended to be brewed in a coffee press, this Brazilian Arabica coffee highlights the sweetness and fruitiness of naturally processed Brazilian coffee.

Starbucks has also rolled out its Nautical Starbucks Card featuring the tail of a whale diving into white-blue stripes of ocean. Additionally, the Besties Starbucks Card is the perfect gift to celebrate World Friendship Day with your BFFs as the card can be broken in half to be used by best friends. With a minimum activation of RM30 per card, be sure not to miss these adorable newly-launched Starbucks cards.