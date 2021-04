This article is first published in theSun Buzz HERE Ramadan is a time for sharing and reconnecting with loved ones. In conjunction with this holy month, Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (“BHR”) is offering special Ramadan deals, available at six participating hotels and resorts in Kuala Lumpur, Berjaya Hills, Penang, Langkawi Island and Redang Island. BHR also has a variety of room and dining options to make it a Ramadan to remember.

Family Room in Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Those in Kuala Lumpur can take advantage of the Ramadan offers at Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur and ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The former offers a Ramadan Room & Dine promotion from RM280 nett, inclusive of one night’s stay with a 60s theme buka puasa buffet for two pax, early check-in from noon onwards, late check-out till 3pm, prayer mat in the room and festive welcome treat. Entry to the buka puasa buffet is also available at RM98 nett per adult. Additionally, ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Ramadan Staycation package starts from RM295, with a complimentary two-way shuttle for guests to enjoy their buka puasa buffet at Berjaya Times Square Hotel. To complement their experience, guests can order an additional packed breakfast at only RM25 per person.

Colmar Tropicale, Berjaya Hills

Meanwhile, at Berjaya Hills located in Pahang, guests can enjoy a 10% discount on Pahang Escape package throughout the Ramadan month. Priced at an affordable rate of RM135 nett after discount, the package includes one night’s stay in a Superior Room, sahur breakfast, and complimentary entrance passes for two pax to explore the Japanese Village, Botanical Garden and Rabbit Park. Meanwhile up north, Berjaya Penang Hotel’s Ramadan Buffet Dinner themed Selera Kampung (Masakan Bonda) is only RM58 per adult. Guests can feast on local favourites like bubur lambuk, sup tulang lembu, ikan assam pedas, gulai ayam kawah and more. The hotel will also set up a grill station for assorted meat and seafood, and an action stall for chicken shawarma and noodles.

Mat Cincang set 1 available in Berjaya Langkawi Resort for buka puasa

In Langkawi, Berjaya Langkawi Resort introduces the Warisan Mat Cincang Buka Puasa Dinner Set with three different varieties to choose from. Priced at only RM58 per adult, guests will be treated to mouth-watering Malay delicacies such as ayam bakar sos percik and assam pedas siakap.

Mat Cincang set 2 available in Berjaya Langkawi Resort for buka puasa