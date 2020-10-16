SuperNail-tural activity

The Halloween plans for this year are in disarray no thanks to the rise of Covid-19 cases. While being under Conditional Movement Control Order put a wrench in a lot of plans, I managed to get a head start with my Halloween plans. Perhaps, you could even DIY it yourself at home.

I went back to Bliss Nail Studio, the same nail salon where I had my Spooktacular nails done to perfection last year. For last year’s Halloween, I had my nails done with a darker theme featuring Tim Burton’s Jack Skellington and the shimmery night sky. While I was tempted to go for a spooky design featuring dripping blood and Scream’s Ghostface masks, I decided to go for something cheerier this time round.

What drew me to the new selection of Halloween nail designs were the adorable ghosts, bats and pumpkins. These characters seem to be having a fun time partying together in their own little worlds. Coincidentally, I was told the design I chose last year and this year were designed by the same manicurist. Looks like I found my ‘official’ Halloween nail technician!