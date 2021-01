From Lisa Zwerling (“ER”; “FlashForward”) and Karyn Usher (“Prison Break”; “Bones”), comes the eight-episode STARZ Original Series, The Rook, a supernatural spy thriller which lands in Asia for the first time. The Rook tells the story of Myfanwy Thomas (played by Emma Greenwell), a woman who wakes up in the rain beside London’s Milennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no explanation for the circle of dead bodies splayed out around her. The only clue to her past is a letter in her pocket, the first of several she planted for herself knowing her memory would be wiped.

When Myfanwy discovers she’s a high-ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she’ll have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory – and why. As Myfanwy searches for her past, she is tasked with protecting those with supernatural powers – or Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs) – from the dangerous world of high-dollar trafficking, and along the way, she uncovers the truth about herself and her past. Who are the other characters?

Actress Joely Richardson plays Linda Farrier, Myfanwy’s mentor and ally who must defend her tenuous hold on the agency’s secrecy as its head.

Olivia Munn plays Monica from the U.S. Bureau of Variant Affairs, who arrives in London following the mysterious incident at Millennium Bridge to investigate the death of one of the victims who is also her former lover. Actor Adrian Lester plays Conrad Grantchester, the suave and charismatic “Queen” within the Checquy. Deputy to Farrier, he challenges her role as King as he unravels the mystery surrounding Myfanwy Thomas. The series also features a group of four siblings known as Gestalt. Robert (Ronan Raftery), Eliza (Catherine Steadman) and identical twins Alex and Teddy (Jon Fletcher) appear to be individuals, each with distinctive manners and tastes in dress – but this distinction is a façade to enhance their value as agents. They are, in fact, one person, silently sharing every thought.