It is the best yet the worst of times entering the era of AIoT, also an era fill with epidemics. With the continuance of the COVID-19 worldwide, innovative medical devices driven by smart healthcare play a more important role. Mobile big data can track the movements of people, while automated systems can be used to disinfect, deliver meals, and even fill gaps in production capacity. Health monitoring platforms using machine learning algorithms to track various infectious diseases can also provide early warnings on epidemics.

According to BMI report, the size of the medical device industry around the world will increase from US$389.9 billion in 2018 to US$490.2 billion in 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. Moving with the developing trend of innovative technologies such as the IoT, big data, AI, and machine learning, the market development prospects are promising. In addition to increased investment by medical device companies, many new ventures and technology enterprises have also joined the industrial investments.

Taiwan, with such strong manufacturing experience should make good use of its excellent ICT and world-class medical standards to develop further on AI, big data, mobile healthcare and telemedicine, and smart hospitals with the data foundation built by the national health insurance toward precision, personal, and high-value medical devices.