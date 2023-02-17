TCM Company Best Osteo reveals business expansion plan

PETALING JAYA: Best Osteo Sdn Bhd, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) company, plans to open six to seven TCM/therapy centres in Malaysia as part of its five-year business expansion plan.

Its founder Master David Tan said the TCM industry in Malaysia had been quickly expanding, particularly since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The electronic engineer-turned-Chinese physician said the expansion of TCM in 2023 would be significantly different from the previous year.

According to Emergen Research, the global TCM market reached US$18.8 billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9 per cent from 2022 to 2030.

The firm's analysis showed that the rising chronic behavioural diseases and paediatric illness are likely to fuel global revenue growth.

Tan - who has treated celebrities such as Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” - believes that TCM treatments will continue to grow in popularity as a result of the pandemic.

He said many children and adults had suffered chronic problems as a result of the pandemic, including concerns with posture and sitting position, as well as shoulder pain.