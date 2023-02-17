TCM Company Best Osteo reveals business expansion plan

PETALING JAYA: Best Osteo Sdn Bhd, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) company, plans to open six to seven TCM/therapy centres in Malaysia as part of its five-year business expansion plan.
Its founder Master David Tan said the TCM industry in Malaysia had been quickly expanding, particularly since the Covid-19 outbreak.
The electronic engineer-turned-Chinese physician said the expansion of TCM in 2023 would be significantly different from the previous year.
According to Emergen Research, the global TCM market reached US$18.8 billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9 per cent from 2022 to 2030.
The firm's analysis showed that the rising chronic behavioural diseases and paediatric illness are likely to fuel global revenue growth.
Tan - who has treated celebrities such as Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” - believes that TCM treatments will continue to grow in popularity as a result of the pandemic.
He said many children and adults had suffered chronic problems as a result of the pandemic, including concerns with posture and sitting position, as well as shoulder pain.
“This is a regular issue now that they are working or attending school from home. People are interested in TCM for prevention and treatment, to improve their health and lifestyle, and to save money in the long term,“ he told the New Straits Times.
Tan explained that Chinese posture therapy not only worked on changing the body's skeleton structure, but also on internal conditioning that boosts self-confidence.
“We not only address patients’ posture, but we also correct different inside ailments caused by their posture difficulties. Internally, TCM procedures are utilised to balance the qi and blood in the internal organs, decreasing numerous internal injuries caused by poor posture.
“Externally, osteopathic procedures are utilised to correct the posture and gradually return the body to its normal position,“ he said.
Best Osteo, which is registered with the Health Ministry, specialises in chiropractic, bone alignment, acupuncture, and TCM massage, with no surgery, no anaesthesia, no pills and no medicine, to improve quality of life and certain pain disorders.
Tan has 15 years of TCM expertise and a master's degree in acupuncture from Guangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China.
He runs a TCM centre in Kota Damansara with roughly 25,000 customers, 95 per cent of whom are locals.
The company planned to open a second location this year, in Mont Kiara or Bukit Jalil, Tan said.
Future plans include expanding into Penang, Ipoh, Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak.
Tan estimated that each centre would cost between RM250,000 and RM300,000 to establish.
