TGV Cinemas announces temporary closure of all locations from 13 January onwards

Following the most recent announcement by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, TGV Cinemas will be temporarily suspending operations at all cinema locations across Malaysia from 13 January 2021 onwards until further notice.

Whilst cinemas remain as the top entertainment choice for millions of Malaysians, the health and safety of customers is still TGV’s No. 1 priority as they aim to provide enjoyable peace-of-mind cinematic experiences for all.

TGV Cinemas would like to extend its heartfelt thoughts and gratitude for the unending support and solidarity thus far, and they look forward to working closely with all of you when the cinemas reopen once again provide magical movie moments.

Until then, #TGVCares for everybody and reminds all Malaysians to stay safe, healthy and protected always.

Do follow TGV Cinema’s social media channels for the latest updates. You can show your support by purchasing their products via TGV eShop or order your favourite F&B combos via GrabFood and Foodpanda.