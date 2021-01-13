The 45th Hong Kong International Film Festival to go hybrid

The 45th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF45) will go hybrid with both in-theatre and online screenings and audience-engagement events.

In making the announcement today, Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Executive Director Albert Lee said a hybrid HKIFF45 would allow audiences to connect through an online platform without sacrificing the irreplaceable big-screen cinematic experience.

HKIFF45 is due to take place from 1-12 April 2021 for 12 days.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had severely disrupted the international film festival circuit last year. Many festivals, including our very own HKIFF44, were either cancelled or forced to move online,” Mr Lee said.

“With the pandemic showing few signs of abating, we recognise the proactive need to confront the challenges by adding an online component to our festival for the first time.”

Besides screenings, HKIFF45 will offer online streaming of some of the seminars, post-screening talks, and other events, giving the audiences greater flexibility in choosing how they wish to participate.

Mr Lee said the Society would announce details of the hybrid HKIFF45, including its programmes and ticketing arrangements, at a later date.

“The Society will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and comply with every health measure mandated by the government,” he said. “Public safety remains our paramount concern.”

For more information, follow HKIFF’s Facebook Page or visit their official website HERE