The crafty Connor’s is back with a cooler look

Revel in the rich flavours of Connor’s Stout Porter in the all-new pint glass available in 250ml and 500ml, designed to deliver a smooth, roasty and creamy well-bodied premium drinking experience with every sip of stout.
With a taller, sleeker and more sophisticated look and feel, Connor’s latest innovative offering adds more British flavour for a great night out with mates. The most stand-out feature of the new pint is the iconic brand’s embossed lettering along one side of the glass. The raised letters give stout lovers a sensational feel of the glass when going in for a quick toast or if it is just sitting in the palm of the hand.
The new design also brilliantly enhances the signature cascading creamy head that all Connor’s lovers enjoy. Topping off that effect is its superior rounded top which captures the aromas of the four premium malts delivering waves of flavour when it hits the nose for the perfect sip of Connor’s.
As drinkers take their last sip, they are greeted by the Union Jack flag at the base of the glass which adds that premium British touch to the overall look and feel.
“Connor’s Stout Porter continues to deliver innovations that promise to give modern stout lovers the opportunity to ‘Taste the Good Times’ anywhere, anytime! This new glassware’s exceptional design aims to add that extra premium touch to the Connor’s Stout Porter draught experience both at home and at their favourite bars,” commented Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.
To bring home the delightful British-pub-like experience, consumers will be able to own their very own new 250ml glassware anytime they purchase an 8-can pack of Connor’s at super and hypermarkets or at Carlsberg Official Store Shopee. At entertainment outlets, drinkers can also take a 250ml pint glass home with the purchase of three full pints or six half-pints of Connor’s.
Consumers will also be thrilled to know that an added reward of a Marshall Acton II Speaker worth RM1,299 will be given away as a Grand Prize or a limited-edition Connor’s Dartboard worth RM400 is up for grabs, all available through purchases of Connor’s at super and hypermarkets and Carlsberg Official Store Shopee from now until 31 July 2022.
The deal also extends to entertainment outlets and with any purchase above RM20 at participating convenience stores from 1 July to 31 August 2022. For more information, follow Connor’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ConnorsMY and Instagram at www.instagram.com/connorsmalaysia.
*All promotions and contests are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above. When purchasing and enjoying Connor’s, remember to #CelebrateResponsibly – if you drink, don’t drive!