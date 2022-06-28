The crafty Connor’s is back with a cooler look

Revel in the rich flavours of Connor’s Stout Porter in the all-new pint glass available in 250ml and 500ml, designed to deliver a smooth, roasty and creamy well-bodied premium drinking experience with every sip of stout.

With a taller, sleeker and more sophisticated look and feel, Connor’s latest innovative offering adds more British flavour for a great night out with mates. The most stand-out feature of the new pint is the iconic brand’s embossed lettering along one side of the glass. The raised letters give stout lovers a sensational feel of the glass when going in for a quick toast or if it is just sitting in the palm of the hand.

The new design also brilliantly enhances the signature cascading creamy head that all Connor’s lovers enjoy. Topping off that effect is its superior rounded top which captures the aromas of the four premium malts delivering waves of flavour when it hits the nose for the perfect sip of Connor’s.

As drinkers take their last sip, they are greeted by the Union Jack flag at the base of the glass which adds that premium British touch to the overall look and feel.